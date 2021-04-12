Prince Philip vs Philip of The Crown: Fact and fiction

Peter Morgan, the creator of the series that is quiet before the arrival of the fifth and penultimate season in 2022, has said that the Crown is a product of historical research and imagination and includes scenes that should not be taken as facts.

Excluding a story all from the parties involved, for example, we do not know if Philip was as rigid in his approach to son Charles’s parents as he was sensitive to daughter Anne, as The Crown is. Or what to do with the subtle hints of the drama about marital infidelity by Philip.

The series has so far brought Philip to middle age, covering only half of the nearly 100 years of the real kingdom. Also missing in The Crown is Philip’s unapologetic love for underestimating single lining for women and people of color.

But there are some aspects of the life of the Greek-born prince that guarantee the comparison with the fictional version, which The Crown describes in a mostly flattering light: A bold and troubled spirit, one bound to the end by duty and devotion to queen and country.

FAMILY LAYER

Crown: Reluctant to surrender the traditional male privilege, Philip wants their children to bear his surname (Mountbatten), not hers (Windsor). The answer is no.

When the death of Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, brings her to the throne, Philip leaves military service for the role of husband. Quarrels with Elizabeth continue, including his reluctance to kneel before her during her coronation.

They find a balance, with Philip a worthy half of a loving marriage.

In reality: When Philip lost his offer to use Mountbatten as a family name, according to Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Royal Wedding, by Gyles Brandreth, he complained, “I am nothing but a bloody amoeba,” forbidden man to give his children the name

Eight years later, it was decided that the couple’s descendants would use a surname drawn as in Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Harry and Meghan.

Under protest or not, Philip knelt before the newly crowned queen in 1952 and vowed to become her man of life and limbs and earthly worship.

On her 50th wedding anniversary, Elizabeth called her “my strength and attitude.”

MAN OF ACTION

Crown: In 1969, Philip plunged into the television coverage of the first moon landing and blamed his life for the comparison. After royal prosaic engagements in dental and textile facilities, the trained pilot has the opportunity to take control of a private jet.

He pushes the plane towards the edge of space and, as the pilot protests that the shaking plane is at its limit, Philip replies: Probably. But look, we lived too. Just for a minute.

Meeting with U.S. astronauts when they visit England as part of a win lap, Philip shows them his position and the marriage took him away from the things I would love, as a man, as an adventurer.

In reality: During World War II, Philip saw no action while serving in warships and destroyers, was decorated, and, at the age of 21, reached the rank of first lieutenant in the Royal Navy.

While he performed a full-time royal duties and ran hundreds of charities, he learned to fly in the 1950s and was an avid polo player and jachtsman, as well as a painter and art collector. Still driving at 97, he hijacked his Land Rover in a collision.

THE MAN OF FAITH

Crown: Philip is asked to allow a spiritual attraction to be created in the castles of Windsor Castle for clergy who need middle-aged inspiration. He scoffs at the plan like hot air, but agrees with it, and ends up finding solace in his version of a men’s therapy group.

“‘How is your faith?’ “He remembers his mother asking him anxiously, then telling the gathering and its dean, ‘I’m here to admit to you that I’m lost … I’m saying, Help.”

In reality: Robin Woods, the then Dean of Windsor, proposed the establishment of St. Georges House in 1966 and Philip became its co-founder and an enthusiastic fundraiser, according to a companion book to The Crown by historian Robert Lacey. The center encourages discussion of contemporary issues, says its website.

Woods and Philip were lifelong friends and the prince would criticize his sermons at St. George’s of Windsor. Philip’s funeral will be held there on April 17th.

Baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church though an practicing Anglican, married to the supreme governor of the Church of England Philip was a visitor to Mount Athos, a monastic community and religious sanctuary in Greece. Leaders of some faiths in Britain say he was very interested in spiritual matters.

His coat of arms holds the motto, God is my help.

NE TEAM DIANA

Crown “: When Diana Spencer is introduced to a family reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, she and Philip bond during a day of deer hunting and he supports her marriage to Charles.

The relationship becomes bitter and Diana tells Philip that she is thinking of parting with Charles and the royal family that she finds careless. Philip warns her against the move and errs on her perspective: Everyone is an outsider except the queen, a single person, the only person who matters, he says.

In reality: In the letters between Diana and Philip that are said to have come out, Philip is a supporter of Diana and a critic of his son’s extramarital affair with now wife Camilla.

But after Diana’s candid TV interview and a revealing biography, Philips Ton allegedly came back tougher and he wrote that she had to adjust or get out of the family.