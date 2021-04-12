International
Cyclone Seroja collapsed parts of Australia’s warm world will bring more of the same
Tropical Cyclone Seroja hit parts of the West Australian coast on Sunday evening, severely damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power. While the full extent of the damage caused by the Category 3 system is not yet known, the event was unusual.
I specialize in reconstructing long-term natural data of extreme events, and my historical and prehistoric records show that cyclones of this intensity rarely travel as far south as this one did. In fact, it has only happened 26 times in the last 5,000 years.
Strong wind gusts hit the towns of Geraldton and Kalbarritowns is not built to withstand such conditions.
Unfortunately, climate change is likely to mean disasters such as Cyclone Seroja will become more intense and will be seen further south in Australia more often. In this regard, Seroja can be a wake-up call in time.
Here it is coming!
Rain and wind are rising.
BOM says we will be taking a short period of winds of 150 km / h here in Geraldton at 21:00.@ 9NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/i2eCEKq5D8
Mia Egerton-Warburton (@MiaEgerton) April 11, 2021
Seroja: taking the cyclone trend
Cyclone Seroja initially aroused interest because after it developed outside the WA, it interacted with another low tropical, Cyclone Odette. it rare occurrence known as the Fujiwhara Effect.
Cyclone Seroja hit the WA coast between the towns of Kalbarri and Gregory around 20:00 local time on Sunday. According to the Meteorological Bureau, it produced wind gusts of up to 170 km / h.
The series then moved north of Geraldton, weakening into a Category 2 system with winds of up to 120 km / h. It then traced further east and has since landed in a tropical lowland.
The south route of the cyclone was historically unusual. For Geraldton, it was First Impact of Category 2 cyclone since 1956. Cyclones making landing so far south on the WA coast are usually less intense, for several reasons.
First, intense cyclones draw their energy from warm sea surface temperatures. These temperatures usually get cooler in the south of the tropics you go to, emptying a cyclone of its power.
Here are some IR images #TCSeroja # Cyclones #Seroja #CikloniSeroja as it did it is a very powerful land south of #Kalbarri IN # Western Australia.
Images are free to use, go to RAMMB Sliders for more images.#auwx #tc #CikloniSeroja pic.twitter.com/hRHBXsV1bf
CycloneTracking OZ (@realCTOZ) April 11, 2021
Second, cyclones need relatively low-velocity winds in the middle troposphere up to the upper, part of the atmosphere closest to Earth where the weather occurs. Winds at higher speeds there cause the cyclone to tilt and weaken. In the Australian region, these higher wind speeds are more likely to the south traveling a cyclone.
Third, most cyclones land in the northern half of the WA, where the shore flows out into the Indian Ocean. Cyclones here typically form in the Timor Sea and move south or southwest west of the WA before bending southeast, toward land.
For a cyclone to cross the south coast around Carnarvon, it must travel a considerable distance to the southwest in the Indian Ocean. This was the case with the Serojawinds who removed it from the WA shore before they weakened, allowing the cyclone to return to land.
Reading the crests
My colleagues and I came up with the idea a method to estimate how often and where cyclones land in Australia.
As cyclones approach the coast, they generate extreme sea level storms and large waves. Waves and waves take sand and shells from the beaches and transport them inland, sometimes for several hundred meters.
These materials are deposited on ridges which stand many meters above sea level. By examining these ridges and geologically dating the materials within them, we can determine how frequent and intense cyclones have been for thousands of years.
In Shark Bay, just north of where Seroja hit the coast, a series of 26 ridges form a “ridge field” made entirely of a species of marine bark (Fragum eragatum). The sand on the beaches near the plain is also made entirely of this shell.
shows the crest record over the past 5,000 years, cycles of intensity in Seroja, or higher, have crossed the coast in this region about every 190 years, i.e. about 26 times. About 14 of these cyclones were more intense than Seroja.
The census shows that no Category 5 cyclone has made a discount here during this time. Crest recording prevents us from knowing the frequency of less intense storms. But the cyclone of the Bureau of Meteorology data since the early 1970s shows that only a few crossed the coast in this region, and all look weaker than Seroja.
Cyclones under climate change
Then why does all this matter? Cyclones can kill and damage people, damage homes and infrastructure, cause power and communication outages, contaminate water supplies and more. Often, the most disadvantaged populations are worst affected. It is important to understand the behavior of the past and future cycle, so that communities are prepared.
Climate change is expected to change cyclone patterns. The total number of tropical cyclones in the Australian region is expected to decrease. But their intensity will has the potential to grow, bringing a stronger wind and stronger rain. And they can be formed further south while the Earth warms and tropical areas widen poleward
This may mean that Seroja intensity cyclones are likely to become more frequent, and communities further south of the WA coast may become more prone to cyclone damage. This has major implications for coastal planning, engineering, and disaster management planning.
In particular, this may mean that houses in the south need to be built to withstand the strongest winds. Storm growth may also worsen, flooding low coastal soils.
Global climate models are evolving all the time. As they improve, we will gain a more confident picture of how tropical cyclones will change as the planet warms. But for now, Seroja can be a sign of things to come.
New cyclone barrels towards disaster-stricken Indonesia
This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.
citation: Cyclone Seroja destroyed part of Australia world warming will bring more of the same (2021, April 12) taken on 12 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-cyclone-seroja-demolished -australiaa-world. html
This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
