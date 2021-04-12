Anil Deshmukh summoned by CBI for questioning on April 14: Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on April 14 in connection with its investigation into corruption allegations filed against him by senior police officer Param Bir Singh, officials said on Sunday. for developments on Monday.

The CBI registered a preliminary investigation against Deshmukh on April 6, a day after the Bombay High Court instructed the agency to investigate allegations against then-Maharashtra interior minister filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh resigned from his position on April 5 just hours after the high court order in which the jeweler noted that an independent investigation against him was not possible after state police reported to him.

On April 8, calling the charges against the NCP leader serious, the Supreme Court dismissed Deshmukh and the Maharashtra governments who upheld the high court order.

In a letter to Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh accused Deshmukh of charging Mumbai police officers to gather 100 harvests per month from bars, restaurants, hotels in the city. The development took place three days after the senior officer was ousted from the Deshmukh-led interior ministry from his position as Mumbai police chief in an important post of commander-in-chief of the Internal Guard, for mistreating the investigation into explosive-laden vehicle found outside the residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

Singh then moved to the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation against the NCP leader, but was asked to address the Supreme Court first, which passed its orders on a separate petition filed by Dr. Singh. Jaishri Patil.

Dilip Walse Patil, also from the NCP, has since taken over as interior minister of Maharashtra. The state government has also set up a one-member panel, composed of former Bombay HC judge Kailash Chandiwal, to investigate allegations against Anil Deshmukh and file a six-month report.