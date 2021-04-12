International
Anil Deshmukh summoned by CBI for questioning on April 14: Officials
The CBI registered a preliminary investigation against former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 6 in the direction of the Bombay High Court. Deshmukh has been charged with corruption by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on April 14 in connection with its investigation into corruption allegations filed against him by senior police officer Param Bir Singh, officials said on Sunday. for developments on Monday.
Read also | CBI records preliminary investigation against Anil Deshmukh over Bombay high court order
The CBI registered a preliminary investigation against Deshmukh on April 6, a day after the Bombay High Court instructed the agency to investigate allegations against then-Maharashtra interior minister filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh resigned from his position on April 5 just hours after the high court order in which the jeweler noted that an independent investigation against him was not possible after state police reported to him.
Read also | Bombay HC heads CBI to conduct preliminary investigation against Anil Deshmukh
On April 8, calling the charges against the NCP leader serious, the Supreme Court dismissed Deshmukh and the Maharashtra governments who upheld the high court order.
Read also | ‘Serious’ charges against Anil Deshmukh require CBI investigation, Supreme Court rules
In a letter to Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh accused Deshmukh of charging Mumbai police officers to gather 100 harvests per month from bars, restaurants, hotels in the city. The development took place three days after the senior officer was ousted from the Deshmukh-led interior ministry from his position as Mumbai police chief in an important post of commander-in-chief of the Internal Guard, for mistreating the investigation into explosive-laden vehicle found outside the residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani on February 25.
Singh then moved to the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation against the NCP leader, but was asked to address the Supreme Court first, which passed its orders on a separate petition filed by Dr. Singh. Jaishri Patil.
Dilip Walse Patil, also from the NCP, has since taken over as interior minister of Maharashtra. The state government has also set up a one-member panel, composed of former Bombay HC judge Kailash Chandiwal, to investigate allegations against Anil Deshmukh and file a six-month report.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]