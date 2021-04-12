Varun Jain transformative venture for a new India

Varun Jain is one of India’s most dynamic young entrepreneurs, who is committed to striking that necessary balance between caring ethics for the environment and local communities, and progressive lifestyle improvements for a modern Indian consumer.

As a collaborator and creative entrepreneur for NV Group, who innovated and built the latest six plants that allowed their products to become household names across Northwest India and Africa, Varun seeks to cure a comprehensive vision for the younger generation that can be encapsulated by his motto #LiveResponsibly. His creative work has been made possible by the overwhelming success of Smoke Vodka, which has already captured a large share of the market due to its pioneering use of basmati rice grains for distillation (instead of potatoes). After graduating from the University of Wales, Cardiff, he joined the group to expand his influence and work towards his growth, bringing with him a unique blend of eccentric ideas, extra energy and methodical planning skills. of strategy and innovation.

Smoke Lab was launched in the US, New York and New Jersey in October 2020 and within six months the distribution has expanded to the top 8 markets including California, Florida, Connecticut. Preparations are underway to send over 10,000 cases for the first quarter. The response received from retailers has been extremely positive. In mid-December, they sent 100 cases to California to introduce it to retailers. They are sold within 5 days and have received pre-orders for much more. Due to high demand, they had to change their production plans to meet California requirements. In January 2021, they entered Florida and launched their own e-commerce platform. In Varuns’s own words Our strategy for the US is to build a world-class team that will drive growth through strong distribution and tracking of trade and consumer programs. We will start our branding campaigns in the summer of 2021. “

Smoke Lab is also available in Singapore and is expected to expand to other Southeast Asian markets. Preparations are underway for launching in Europe as well. Smoke Laboratory is a personal initiative of Varuns and quickly became a place of innovation around product design and eco-awareness methods. He is working towards creating a diverse identity for his group and has provided fashion lines like Smoke Wear, which specializes in hassle-free, everyday, hassle-free clothing, which are done entirely through upcycled, friendly techniques with green and Smoke Water- which promotes the use of environmentally conscious aluminum water cans that are recyclable in Himalayan spring water in spring bottles.

Smoke Water benefits from their efforts to promote a culture of safety: #Drink drinks responsibly. The Smoke Safety Kit is another important, conditional outfit that seeks to prepare people in the face of complex challenges created by our new world of insecurities and risk, calling for mutual sympathy and cooperation. Smoke Lab was among the first to respond to the unveiling pandemic by donating cleaners to the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Warming up to its core motto of #LiveResponsibly, innovations from Smoke Lab emphasize the use of clean, energy-conscious formats by achieving zero carbon footprint while constantly promoting the use of recycled elements and reducing waste. This motivation was essential during the launch of Smoke Wear- which fulfilled a personal ambition for both Varun and his wife, Sanya, the stylist for this fresh, gender-neutral, environmentally conscious label. It forms part of their vision for #FlexResponsibly, combining the latest style with a strong ethical commitment.

Varun appreciates the strange and crazy energy of creativity when it is associated with responsibility by the ethics of sensibility – as part of an effort to create a conscious, modern Indian consumer who will be at peace with his environment and country in it, without sacrificing the benefits of lifestyle and leisure gained. And this consumer is not a mere object of fantasy, as Indians are waking up more and more to the value of home-grown brands with unique identities and ethical commitments to the environment.

He sees updating as constant to keep his important brands in a rapidly changing world. His role has thus been to find different ways in which their brands can take and affirm their unique care and improvement. From product packaging and innovative use of waste-free resources to creating brand substitutes that can amplify his creative vision for the group, Varun sits at the heart of an exciting new world that is preparing to embrace change and growth while stands firmly rooted in the values ​​of responsibility and care.

Varun Jain’s personal ambition is to create the best portfolio of premium souls of India and expand the business into lifestyle clothing and non-alcoholic beverages, based on a holistic conception of what should be a modern lifestyle brand. Their core motto, #LiveResponsibly, has become the ultimate guiding spirit for him. As he prepares to face the challenges of the new post-pandemic world order, he is backed by love and care for his family, his wife Sanya V. Jain and his two children – Robin and Enzo.

