14 major private hospitals in Delhi return facilities to Covid only





Fourteen major private hospitals in Delhi have been completely turned into Covid-only facilities, according to orders issued by the Delhi government on Monday. A total of 3,202 total beds and 1,135 beds will now be fully dedicated to Covid-19 patients in 14 hospitals. Hospitals include Indraprastha Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram, Holy Family, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh and Max Smart Super Special Hospital. Fourteen private hospitals fully declared Covid. In other hospitals the beds were increased from 50% to 60%. A total of 2,060 beds were raised in private hospitals, wrote Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The orders were issued hours after Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. During the meeting, it was decided that the number of beds will increase in the private and government sector. In addition, 60% of the total ward capacity in 101 private hospitals should be reserved for Covid-19 treatment. This means that 5,689 total beds in 101 private hospitals will be designated for the treatment of patients with Covid-19. In order to increase the capacity of the bed for Covid-19 patients in view of the unprecedented increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days, 14 private hospitals are declared as full Covid hospitals and are directed that from now on these hospitals will not accept no -Covid medical / surgical patients until further notice. Further, 101 private hospitals have been directed to reserve 60% of their total ward bed capacity for Covid-related treatment, according to the order issued by the state health department on Monday. This is the third such order in the last two weeks. On March 31, the Delhi government had added 230 ICU beds and 842 general beds to 33 private hospitals after witnessing an increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases. On April 5, the Delhi government had ordered 54 private hospitals and 11 government Delhi hospitals to increase the number of beds in the general ward and ICU for patients infected with Covid-19.

