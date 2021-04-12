Two who challenged the hotel quarantine paid their legal costs





The Supreme Court has recommended that two persons who separately challenged their detention on mandatory hotel quarantine should bear the legal costs of their actions as the cases were dropped after their release. The recommendations were made following applications by lawyers for Israeli woman Inbar Aviezer, who came here to work, and for Dublin resident Derek Jennings, 47, who also flew from Israel to be with his seriously ill father. Both had been fully vaccinated and tested in Israel, but were nevertheless quarantined after receiving a flight from Israel. Following the start of their legal challenges against hotel operators Tifco Ltd, Tifco Management Services (Ireland) Ltd and the Minister of Health, they were both released on Sunday. The issues were postponed until Monday when Ms. Aviezers appeared before Mr. Justice Brian OMoore, who initiated the proceedings after the application of her attorneys. In a special short session before Mr. Justice Charles Meenan, Mr Jennings’ case was also put on trial. In both cases, a judge made a recommendation for legal costs. Legal costs Conor Power SC, for Ms. Aviezer, asked Mr. Justice OMoore to make a recommendation to his clients legal costs given the considerable amount of work done over the weekend by her legal team preparing the matter before the Minister made the decision ending its quarantine. It included the handling of about 600 pages of testimony by the defendants and the preparation of written submissions in response to the scheduled hearing on Monday. He also included the engagement of UCD professor and immunologist Dr Gerald Barry, who would provide evidence challenging the definition of Israel in the country’s quarantine list, including the interpretation of the test used by the Minister to justify his decision to include Israel. Mr. Power also requested time for his client to file a statement of assets as part of the legal aid application as it is now in home quarantine. The lawyer said that even if the judge makes a recommendation to pay the costs of his clients, it is ultimately a matter for the Legal Aid Board depending on its means statement. Urgent Catherine Donnelly, for the defendants, said her clients were agreeing or not objecting to the spending order. The judge agreed to make a recommendation under the legal aid scheme given the novelty and urgency of the case. He also said that he had read the papers and had an idea of ​​the detailed scientific nature of the matter and it would be helpful if any other application of this nature would be brought.

