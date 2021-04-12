Ireland eases Level 5 restrictions from today, 12 April

Today, April 12, the Republic of Ireland will see a relief in the strict Level 5 restrictions that have been imposed across the country since Christmas.

The easing of Level 5 restrictions was first announced today on March 30 by Taoiseach Michel Martin during a national speech. Martin said this summer, our businesses and public services will be reopened safely.

The easing of restrictions comes after the Irish Minister of Health confirmed last week that more than one million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country.

However, as Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions are eased, the mandatory hotel quarantine scheme in the country is expanding. From Thursday, April 15, arrivals from more than 70 countries, including the US and Canada, will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine in Dublin with limited exceptions.

Here what is in force as of today, April 12th

If it has been 2 weeks since you received the second dose of the vaccine, you can meet other people who have been fully vaccinated from 1 other house inside the house without wearing masks or standing 2 meters away.

If you have taken the second dose, you should wait 2 weeks until you can meet other fully vaccinated people inside.

From April 12:

Schools: Teaching in school to return fully

Meeting other families: You can meet 1 other house outside, but not in your garden or them

Travel: You can travel within your county or within 20 km of your home if you cross the county boundaries

Construction: All housing construction can resume, as well as early learning and childcare projects

Schools and higher and adult education

From 12 April onwards (Easter Holidays), schooling will be fully restored.

Higher, further and adult education should remain largely online.

Building

From April 12, all housing construction can resume, as well as early learning and childcare projects.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face mask should be dressed.

All retail is closed except essential minority.

All non-essential services are closed.

See the list of essential services in Level 5.

Click and collect

Click and collect from non-essential retail items is not allowed.

Clicking and submitting will continue to be allowed.

The Government will consider phasing out non-essential retail sales starting with click-throughs and additions and in-house retail, for example: kindergartens after 4 May.

Social and family meetings

In your home or garden

No visitor is allowed in private homes or kindergartens, except for essential family reasons such as providing care for children, the elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

If it has been 2 weeks since you received your second dose of the vaccine, you can meet other people who have been fully vaccinated by 1 other family inside without wearing masks or standing 2 feet away. If you have taken the second dose, you should wait 2 weeks until you can meet other fully vaccinated people inside.

Other settings outside your home or garden

From April 12, you can meet people from 1 other house outside, but not in your garden or theirs. Every outdoor meeting should be safe, with constant practice of social distance and other safe behaviors.

Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor spaces.

wedding

Up to 6 guests are allowed.

Meetings organized indoors

These are controlled environments with a specific event organizer, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, theater and cinema events or other art events (excluding sports).

No indoor rally should take place.

Organized meetings in nature

These are controlled environments with a specific event organizer, owner or manager. For example: outdoor art events, training events.

No outdoor gathering should take place.

Exercises and sporting events

training

People can meet people from another family outdoors when doing exercise.

Matches and events

Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved cavalry events are allowed to continue behind closed doors.

No other matches or events will take place.

Gyms, leisure centers and swimming pools

Gyms, leisure centers and swimming pools are closed.

Religious services

Services will be held online. This will be reviewed by May 4th.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Attending funerals

Maximum attendance at funerals is currently 10.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All seats were closed. This will be reviewed by May 4th.

Internet services are available.

Bars, cafés and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Only receive food and delivery.

Wet drinks

Nightclubs, discos, casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Travel restrictions

domestic

People are required to stay home in addition to travel for work, education or other essential purposes. From April 12, you can travel within your county or within 20 km of your home if you cross the county boundaries.

You can travel beyond these distances for the following reasons:

travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service

teachers, SNAs and other school staff will be allowed to travel to the school to facilitate distance learning

to attend medical meetings and collect medicines and other health products

travel to participate in daily disability services

travel to attend a court

for family life reasons, such as providing care for children, the elderly or people in need, and especially for those living alone but excluding family social visits

for grocery shopping

for agricultural purposes (production or animal care)

to attend a wedding or funeral

to visit a tomb

THE INTERNATIONAL

See travel information for Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outdoor playgrounds, playgrounds and parks

Open with protective measures in place.

Transportation

Over 70 and others at increased risk of serious illness

Those over the age of 70 and above and others at increased risk of serious illness should judge about the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside the home.

However, guidelines for those who are most vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19 who have been fully vaccinated will match those for the general population (for example: regarding the use of public transport, going to the shops).

Those who have full vaccine protection can visit home with another family that also has full protection.

Full protection does not exist if less than 2 weeks have elapsed since the second dose of the vaccine.

Look HPSC Guidelines on vaccinated individuals visiting other vaccinated individuals in a home setting.

See gguidelines for people at increased risk of serious illness.

Instructions for other people at increased risk of serious illness

Visits to long-term residential care facilities (nursing homes and care)

Residents can be relieved to receive 2 visits per week for general reasons of compassion. This will be possible two weeks after the full vaccination of approximately 8 in 10 of all residents and health care workers in the nursing home.

There is no requirement to limit visits to less than one hour.

Look new instructions in visits to long-term residential care facilities (LTRCF), which entered into force on 22 March 2021.