International
Ireland eases Level 5 restrictions from today, 12 April
Today, April 12, the Republic of Ireland will see a relief in the strict Level 5 restrictions that have been imposed across the country since Christmas.
The easing of Level 5 restrictions was first announced today on March 30 by Taoiseach Michel Martin during a national speech. Martin said this summer, our businesses and public services will be reopened safely.
The easing of restrictions comes after the Irish Minister of Health confirmed last week that more than one million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country.
However, as Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions are eased, the mandatory hotel quarantine scheme in the country is expanding. From Thursday, April 15, arrivals from more than 70 countries, including the US and Canada, will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine in Dublin with limited exceptions.
Here what is in force as of today, April 12th
If it has been 2 weeks since you received the second dose of the vaccine, you can meet other people who have been fully vaccinated from 1 other house inside the house without wearing masks or standing 2 meters away.
If you have taken the second dose, you should wait 2 weeks until you can meet other fully vaccinated people inside.
From April 12:
- Schools: Teaching in school to return fully
- Meeting other families: You can meet 1 other house outside, but not in your garden or them
- Travel: You can travel within your county or within 20 km of your home if you cross the county boundaries
- Construction: All housing construction can resume, as well as early learning and childcare projects
Schools and higher and adult education
- From 12 April onwards (Easter Holidays), schooling will be fully restored.
- Higher, further and adult education should remain largely online.
Building
From April 12, all housing construction can resume, as well as early learning and childcare projects.
Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)
Face mask should be dressed.
All retail is closed except essential minority.
All non-essential services are closed.
See the list of essential services in Level 5.
Click and collect
- Click and collect from non-essential retail items is not allowed.
- Clicking and submitting will continue to be allowed.
- The Government will consider phasing out non-essential retail sales starting with click-throughs and additions and in-house retail, for example: kindergartens after 4 May.
Social and family meetings
In your home or garden
No visitor is allowed in private homes or kindergartens, except for essential family reasons such as providing care for children, the elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.
If it has been 2 weeks since you received your second dose of the vaccine, you can meet other people who have been fully vaccinated by 1 other family inside without wearing masks or standing 2 feet away. If you have taken the second dose, you should wait 2 weeks until you can meet other fully vaccinated people inside.
Other settings outside your home or garden
From April 12, you can meet people from 1 other house outside, but not in your garden or theirs. Every outdoor meeting should be safe, with constant practice of social distance and other safe behaviors.
Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor spaces.
wedding
Up to 6 guests are allowed.
Meetings organized indoors
These are controlled environments with a specific event organizer, owner or manager.
For example: business, training events, conferences, theater and cinema events or other art events (excluding sports).
No indoor rally should take place.
Organized meetings in nature
These are controlled environments with a specific event organizer, owner or manager. For example: outdoor art events, training events.
No outdoor gathering should take place.
Exercises and sporting events
training
- People can meet people from another family outdoors when doing exercise.
Matches and events
- Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved cavalry events are allowed to continue behind closed doors.
- No other matches or events will take place.
Gyms, leisure centers and swimming pools
- Gyms, leisure centers and swimming pools are closed.
Religious services
- Services will be held online. This will be reviewed by May 4th.
- Places of worship remain open for private prayer.
Attending funerals
- Maximum attendance at funerals is currently 10.
Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions
- All seats were closed. This will be reviewed by May 4th.
- Internet services are available.
Bars, cafés and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)
- Only receive food and delivery.
Wet drinks
Nightclubs, discos, casinos
- Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.
Hotels and accommodation
- Open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.
Travel restrictions
domestic
People are required to stay home in addition to travel for work, education or other essential purposes. From April 12, you can travel within your county or within 20 km of your home if you cross the county boundaries.
You can travel beyond these distances for the following reasons:
- travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service
- teachers, SNAs and other school staff will be allowed to travel to the school to facilitate distance learning
- to attend medical meetings and collect medicines and other health products
- travel to participate in daily disability services
- travel to attend a court
- for family life reasons, such as providing care for children, the elderly or people in need, and especially for those living alone but excluding family social visits
- for grocery shopping
- for agricultural purposes (production or animal care)
- to attend a wedding or funeral
- to visit a tomb
THE INTERNATIONAL
See travel information for Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outdoor playgrounds, playgrounds and parks
- Open with protective measures in place.
Transportation
Over 70 and others at increased risk of serious illness
Those over the age of 70 and above and others at increased risk of serious illness should judge about the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside the home.
However, guidelines for those who are most vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19 who have been fully vaccinated will match those for the general population (for example: regarding the use of public transport, going to the shops).
Those who have full vaccine protection can visit home with another family that also has full protection.
Full protection does not exist if less than 2 weeks have elapsed since the second dose of the vaccine.
Look HPSC Guidelines on vaccinated individuals visiting other vaccinated individuals in a home setting.
See gguidelines for people at increased risk of serious illness.
Instructions for other people at increased risk of serious illness
Visits to long-term residential care facilities (nursing homes and care)
Residents can be relieved to receive 2 visits per week for general reasons of compassion. This will be possible two weeks after the full vaccination of approximately 8 in 10 of all residents and health care workers in the nursing home.
There is no requirement to limit visits to less than one hour.
Look new instructions in visits to long-term residential care facilities (LTRCF), which entered into force on 22 March 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]