Prince Philip dies: Harry pays tribute to Prince Philip ‘impudent’ grandfather as he arrives in the UK for funeral





“He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit and could hold the attention of any room because of his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. published at the Archewell Foundation Monday afternoon.

“He will be remembered as the longest-serving husband with the Monarch, a decorated military man, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandfather from the pain of this past year , he was my grandfather: barbecue master, legend of joke, and cheeky right ‘to the end, “Harry continued.

“He has been a rock to Her Majesty the Queen with an unparalleled devotion, beside her for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that now he would say to everyone, beer in hand,” Oh go on with it! ‘”

“So with that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to your grandmother, and for always being yourself. You will miss her a lot, but you will always be remembered – by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie and I (like and your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts, “Harry added.

It closed with the words “Per Mare, Per Terram” meaning “From the sea, from the land” in Latin – the motto for the Royal Navy of the UK. Philippe maintained close ties with the military community throughout his life after completing his naval service in 1953, including holding the position of Captain General of the Royal Navy. Prince Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage where he is following coronavirus protocols after traveling from Los Angeles. The trip is the first time Harry has returned to the UK since he and his wife Meghan retired as senior kings last March. A royal source told CNN that Prince Charles is looking forward to seeing his son. Prince William said his grandfather was an “extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation” in a statement Monday. The Duke of Cambridge said he was “lucky” to have “Philip’s steady presence in my adult life” and was grateful his wife and children had the opportunity to get to know him. “I will never take for granted the special memories that my children will always have from their grandfather coming to collect them in his pram and seeing his own infectious sense of adventure, as and his sense of diabolical humor! ” William’s statement read. He ended his tribute by saying that he and his wife, Catherine, plan to continue supporting the Queen in the years to come as his grandfather “would have liked”. “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would like us to continue working,” he added. How can Harry attend the funeral? Like any other international traveler returning to the UK, Harry is undergoing a quarantine period, but he will likely still be able to attend the funeral this weekend. Existing Covid-19 travel regulations stipulate that travelers must complete a passenger localization form and take a negative coronavirus test before leaving for the UK. Once in England, visitors must quarantine at home for 10 days or at a managed quarantine hotel. During mandatory quarantine, two additional Covid-19 tests are required on days two and eight. Harry can use the UK government “test to issue” system, which allows a person to take a private Covid-19 test on the fifth day upon arrival to end quarantine early if the test result is negative. They must quarantine while awaiting the test result. There are also instructions for mourners entering the country which allows them to leave self-isolation for reasons of compassion that includes “attending the funeral of a family member, close family member, or friend.” The individual must be self-isolated at all other times. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not be joining her husband for the funeral. She is expecting the couple’s second child this summer and “has been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK” from California where they live, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Saturday. The queen has approved a ceremony adapted from the plan The Duke of Edinburgh agreed for years ago to respect the limitations of the pandemic. Prince Philip will be laid to rest at a private funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, in what is known as a “royal ceremonial funeral” and will not stay in the state, according to regulations set by the Press Palace. According to royal protocol, state funerals are usually reserved for monarchs, so the duke’s funeral will be similar to that of the Queen Mother in 2002, the spokesman explained. The revised arrangements have been made in “close consultation” with government and public health officials to meet social distance guidelines which limit funerals to 30 people.

CNN’s James Frater and Lindsay Issac contributed to this report.

