Prime Minister Modi addresses the weaker sectors in the Bengal rally





In an effort to reach out to the Planned Castes and Matuas, who make up more than 15 percent of the state electorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided justice for all refugees, Matua and Namasudra, and at the same time criticized Congress Trinamool for equating them with beggar. Speaking at a rally in Matyan-dominated Kalyani in the region Nadia Modi said, “Didi did not like going to Orakandi in Bangladesh, where Matua sect founder and social reformer Harichand Thakur was born. She raised questions about my visit … I have come to assure you today that all refugees will get all the facilities because of them, they will get justice.For BJP, providing justice for all refugees, brothers Matua and Namasudra, is also a commitment emotional “. Modi not only secured justice, at the same time he criticized Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee over the comments of a TMC leader and candidate against the Planned Caste comparing them to beggars. “Didi calls herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. You ask me is it possible for someone to say such things without her permission? Such comments hurt the soul of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Such a seriously controversial comment has been made but Didi did not condemn him or apologize for it. “You have made the biggest mistake, the biggest sin by insulting Dalits, Didi,” Modi said at a special rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas on the same day. The Prime Minister claimed that Banerjee’s policy of appeasement harmed the communities of Matua and Namsudra and that they should pay a commission to the “TMC extortionists” even to obtain the planned caste certificates. Earlier Monday addressing an electoral rally in Bardhaman district Modi said, ‘Didi’s anger, grief, Didi turmoil is growing’ after she realized her party failed to win a majority in all four rounds of voting in the election. West Bengal 2021. He said the people of Bengal have hit so hard four to six in the first four phases of assembly polls that BJP has already completed its century and TMC is disappearing. “The people of Bengal have cleared Didi in Nandigram and asked all of her team to leave the field,” he told an election rally in Bardhaman. Speaking harshly to the prime minister, Modi said Didi ruled in Bengal for 10 years on behalf of ‘Ma Mati Manush’ but she continues to say ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ at rallies these days. Didi has only created a mess in the name of governance. Mocking the slogan “Ma, Mati, Manush”, the prime minister said, “His realization is” the torture of “Ma”, the robbery of “Mati” (motherland) and the bloodshed of “Manush” (people). BJP’s agenda is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas … TMC’s path is ‘Maa ko satao’, ‘Mati ko looto’ and bloodshed. “ Modi claimed that Mamata Banerjee incited people against the central forces on electoral duty in the state. –IANST Saibal / bg (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

