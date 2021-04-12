Russian prison threatens to force-feed Kremlin hunger striker Alexei Navalny: allies





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Staff at a Russian prison holding Kremlin hunger strike critic Alexei Navalny are threatening to feed him, his allies said on Monday, warning that he had lost 15kg since arriving at the facility last month. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike in late March in protest of what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. . They say that they offered him proper treatment, but that he refused, insisting that he wants to be treated by a doctor chosen from outside the institution, a request that they rejected. Navalny, who West says was mistakenly jailed and should be released, moved to a prison clinic earlier this month after complaining of a high fever and a bad cough. On Monday, his Twitter account, which his allies use to provide updates based on information from his lawyers who visit him regularly, said he had been released from the prison medical institution. “Given the severity of the hunger strike, the (prison) administration is threatening every day to start feeding by force,” the account said. There was no immediate comment from the state prison service. The regional prison service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Navalny’s weight has dropped to 77 kg, a drop of 15 kg since he arrived at the prison facility 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, his allies said. Navalny had already lost 8kg in structure before starting his hunger strike, his allies said on April 1, something they blamed on guards who deliberately deprived him of sleep. Prison authorities deny his sleep deprivation and have previously said that Navalny’s condition was satisfactory and that he was provided with all the necessary treatment. Navalny’s allies want an outpatient physician of his choice to be able to control his condition. His Twitter account said Monday that a doctor had not yet been allowed to meet with him. He said his pulse was averaging 106 beats per minute, a reading that is higher than normal. His blood pressure was at 94/76, it was said. Navalny returned to Russia in January after recovering from what German doctors say was a nerve agent poisoning. He was jailed in February on charges he said were confused for two and a half years. Russia has said it has not yet seen evidence that he was poisoned (Report by Anton Zverev and Vladimir Soldatkin; written by Tom Balmforth; edited by Andrew Osborn)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos