What is Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and why do Muslims fast?

The word Ramadan itself is derived from the Arabic word, ramad, an adjective describing something dry scorching or hot from the sun.

When is Ramadan?

The Islamic calendar is based on the cycle of the moons and not the sun (what the western world uses), so the dates change from year to year.

According to the Gregorian solar calendar, Ramadan is 10 to 12 days earlier each year.

In 2021, Ramadan will begin on Monday, April 12 or Tuesday, April 13 and will last until Tuesday, May 11.

Last year, the first day of Ramadan in the United States was Thursday, April 23 or Friday, April 24 depending on the country.

To determine exactly when the holy month will begin, Muslim-majority countries ask local viewers of the moon, according to Al Jazeera.

In some countries, such as Saudi Arabia, special infrared cameras are used to capture the new moon.

According to Forbes seeing the crescent will mean the beginning of Ramadan 2021.

The 30-day Islamic Festival of Ramadan begins with the first glimpse of the super-thin moon over Mecca, the birthplace of Muhammad, the website said. This crescent moon may be seen as a small crescent on Monday, but it is much more likely to be seen this evening at sunset as a bright crescent 3% slightly higher in the western sky.

The lunar months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon on the 29th night of each month. If the moon is not visible, the month will last 30 days.

Al Jazeera reports through the Qatar Calendar House (QCH) that the new moon will rise at 10:31 pm EST.

Fasting hours will change all over the world, according to Al Jazeera. Muslims living in the Northern Hemisphere will have slightly shorter fasting hours and will continue to sit until 2032. This is the year that Ramadan will occur during the winter solstice, which is the shortest day of the year. Then, fasting hours will increase to the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere the longest day of the year. Muslims living south of the equator will experience the opposite effect.

What do Muslims do during Ramadan and why?

Ramadan is known as the holy month of fasting, with Muslims abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Fasting during the holiday is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with daily prayer, declaration of faith, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,400 years ago, according to Al Jazeera, Muslims were commanded to fast during Ramadan.

Fasting is meant to remind Muslims of the sufferings of those less fortunate and to bring believers closer to God (Allah, in Arabic).

During the month, Muslims also abstain from habits such as smoking, caffeine, sex and gossip; this is seen as a way to purify oneself physically and spiritually while practicing self-control.

Here is what a day of fasting is like during Ramadan:

Muslims have a preface meal called “suhoor”.

Then, they fast all day until sunset.

At sunset, Muslims break the fast with a sip of water and some dates, the way they believe the Prophet Muhammad broke the fast more than a thousand years ago.

After sunset prayers, they gather in event halls, mosques or at home with family and friends at a big celebration called “iftar”.

How is the end of Ramadan celebrated?

Towards the end of the month, Muslims celebrate Laylat al-Qadr, or “Night of Power / Fate,” a day that observers believe Allah sent the Angel Gabriel to Prophet Muhammad to reveal the first verses of the Qur’an.

On this night, which falls on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, Muslims practice intense worship while praying for answers and asking for forgiveness for every sin.

To mark the end of Ramadan, defined by the sighting of the moon on the 29th night of Ramadan, a 3-day holiday called Eid al-Adha brings family and friends together in the early morning prayers followed by picnics, feasts and fun. In 2021, Eid al-Fitr is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 12th.

Does every Muslim fast during Ramadan?

According to most interpreters of the Qur’an, children, the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding or menstruating, and travelers are excluded from fasting.

Some performers also consider exceptions to strong hunger and thirst, as well as compulsion (someone threatening another to do something).

But as a whole, whether or not Muslims fast often depends on their ethnicity and country.

Many Muslims in Muslim-majority countries, for example, observe a one-month fast during Ramadan, according to 2012 data from Pew Research Center.

In fact, in Saudi Arabia, Muslims and non-Muslims can be fined or imprisoned for eating in public during the day, according to Associated Press.

But in the United States and Europe, many Muslims are accepting non-observers.

According to 2017 data from Pew researchers, eight in ten American Muslims said they fast during the holiday.

The Pew poll found that more Muslim adults in America fast during Ramadan than say they pray five times a day or attend mosque every week. Moreover, many more women reported fasting during the holy month than wearing the hijab.