North Wales mother notices Manchester Arena bomber moments before blast | Wales
A mother from north Wales has described the Manchester Arena bomber warning just moments before he detonated his deadly device.
Sarah Nellist was waiting for the girl and her granddaughter who had attended Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22, 2017 and told a public search Monday about the “desperation” in search of the two girls after the bomb exploded.
Ms. Nellist said she discovered the man, who now knows it was Salman Abedi, 22, and he “looked weird” and out of place with all the parents at the arena entrance waiting to pick up their children.
Seconds later Abedi, who a witness said the investigation was “hilarious”, pressed the detonator on his device. Hundreds of people were injured in the blast and 22 people lost their lives.
The public investigation is looking into the events surrounding the bombings.
Ms. Nellist was near the coffin in the City Hall along with dozens of other parents, heard the public investigation into the terrorist attack.
She said she saw Abedi, who was dressed in black and carrying a backpack containing a homemade bomb, also waiting as crowds of “excited young girls” began pouring through the doors.
Ms Nellist said: “I just saw him stay there. He just looked weird. There were moms and dads there and I just looked, I thought maybe he was there for a sister and he did not want to be there.”
When Abedi blew up his device, it sent thousands of nuts and bolts, killing 22 passersby, injuring hundreds and leaving many with psychological wounds as well.
Ms Nellist, who had taken her 17-year-old daughter and six-year-old granddaughter to the event, told the hearing: “It was in the corner of my eye. It detonated the bomb. The only way to describe it was like powder paint. black.
“A high pitched sound I had never experienced before and the heat was just incredible.”
Mrs. Nellist was wounded and knocked to the ground by the force of the explosion.
She continued: “I was trying to stay. There was a loud fire alarm. I really could not hear properly. I ran to the competition trying to look for my daughter and granddaughter.
“I was trying to call my daughter, she answered her phone, but I could not hear her.”
The three managed to meet outside the arena and get out towards their car.
Ms Nellist added: “My granddaughter was really upset with the things she was seeing.”
The ticket for her daughter had been a Christmas present and her granddaughter also wanted to go.
Road closures after the bombings meant Ms Nellist got lost in Manchester on the way home and she ended up chasing a car with a Welsh dragon in the back.
The investigation now deals with survivors ’experiences and events immediately before and after the bombing.
Paul Greaney QC, opening the hearing after the Easter break, warned that some of the evidence that will be heard will be very traumatic.
He said the survivors have depicted a scene of young people gloomy with excitement, feelings of joy and happy faces and excited little girls having “the time of their lives” in contrast to “horror right after”.
