Thieves slide the world’s largest bunny, former Playboy model offers over $ 1,000 for his return





It brings a new meaning to “Playboy Bunny”. A former Playboy model and celebrity rabbit maker is offering the equivalent of $ 1,300 for the return of her world-record bunny, which was stolen from his home in Worcestershire over the weekend. “It was a very sad day,” he said. Guinness World Record Darius stolen from his home, ” wrote on Twitter Annette Edwards of the UK of its 10-year-old Continental Rabbit, which at 4 meters-4 inches tall holds the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Rabbit. “The police are doing their best to find out who took it. There is a reward of $ 1,000, ”added Edwards. The identity of the rabbit thieves remains unclear. The theft marks a heartbreaking blow to the 68-year-old mother of 10 and former glamorous model, which has held the world record since 2008 with four of its animals capturing the title, reported the Daily Mail. Former Playboy model Annette Edwards spreads Darius, who is the largest bunny in the world with 4 legs, 4 inches tall. Caters News Agency And while Darius currently holds the colossal crown of the cottontail, he is expected to be eclipsed by his offspring, Lewis and Daisy May, who already both measure over 4 feet tall. Unfortunately, the 35-pound Darius is too old to reproduce now, but his oversized offspring were once sold for nearly $ 350. Raising such a large rabbit is not a bad achievement. Edwards spends nearly $ 7,000 to feed her rabbits behemoth carrots and apples needed to maintain their massive size. She says the secret to educating the big ones is to make sure the parents are great and not interconnect.

Annette Edwards was dressed as Jessica Rabbit and made the show circuit with her current rabbit. Ken McKay / Shutterstock

The former sex star reportedly dropped over $ 13,500 on cheek implants, chin implants and breast augmentation in an attempt to resemble Jessica Rabbit, a cartoon view from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” Ken McKay / Shutterstock

Annette Edwards with Darius, her 10-year-old continental rabbit, who at 4 meters-4 inches tall, holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest rabbit in the world. Ken McKay / Shutterstock

“A very sad day. The Guinness World Record Darius has been stolen from his home,” Edwards wrote on Twitter. Damien McFadden / ANL / Shutterstock

The former Playboy model is offering over $ 1,000 dollars for the return of her world-record rabbit, which was stolen from her home in Worcestershire over the weekend. Caters News Agency Next

Edwards is so in love with rabbits that she has had to become one: She reportedly dropped over $ 13,500 on cheek implants, chin implants and breast augmentation in an effort to resemble Jessica Rabbit, the cartoon dots from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit “. A West Mercia Police spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail that they were investigating the rabbit theft: “We are calling for information following the theft of a prize-winning rabbit from his home in Stoulton, Worcestershire,” Officer Daren Riley said at the exit. “It is believed that the Giant Continental rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April.” Meanwhile, this is not the first time the tragedy has happened to one of Edwards’ beloved rabbits. In 2017, the son of Darius Simon, who was then predicted to become the world’s largest rabbit died mysteriously during a United Airlines flight from London to customers in the US The flight crew dug themselves deeper after celebrating the 3-foot-long rabbit without the owner’s permission, raising suspicions that they were hiding something. The whole stench of a concealment ignited that mate at the time, adding that she “has sent rabbits all over the world and nothing like this has happened before.” United Airlines was later sued by future Simon buyers in Iowa. Annette Edwards and Darius during the best days.







