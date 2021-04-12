The runway expansion at Southampton Airport gets the green light AirlineGeeks.com





[ Airports ] By Vanni Gibertini The runway expansion at Southampton Airport gets the green light While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought some relief to the chronic lack of runway capacity that has plagued the South East of England for decades, a long-debated decision has taken a step towards becoming a problem in the long run. . After 19 hours of discussion at the Eastleigh Borough Council, a runway extension at Southampton Airport has been granted. The runway will be extended by 164 meters (538 feet) in order to allow longer-distance flights to operate from the main airport on the South Coast of England. Hundreds of people followed the debate online and there were over 200 people registered to speak before the vote. Finally, at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, 22 councilors voted in favor of the extension, with 13 against and one abstention, BBC reports. The airport is the main landing point on the mainland for flights from the Channel Islands. The airport is located four miles from the city center, 53 miles from London and is owned and operated by AGS. After the extension, the runway will be 1887 meters, and in 2019 there were just over 1.7 million passengers. Approved development also includes an explosion screen north of the proposed track, removal of existing fund and reconfiguration of the long-term car park to provide additional space. Southampton Airport Operations Director Steve Szalay welcomed the decision as the news we had hoped for. “ Hearing the overwhelming support of the public and business, as well as the recommendation of planning officials to approve, advisers have safeguarded the future of the airport. The decision also ensures that we are well placed to secure employment and support the region as we seek to recover from the post-pandemic, Airways Magazine reports. It is estimated that this development will create 1,000 new jobs at the airport and start the local economy after the pandemic crisis. Opposition to a longer runway has been fierce, fueled by environmental concerns and issues of noise and pollution that would now affect more people. The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the number of people affected by the noise would more than quadruple from 11,450 to 46,050, the BBC reports. The opposition campaign group for the airport expansion has issued a statement expressing their disappointment with the decision. Today’s decision is by no means the end of the matter. “It is completely wrong, not only in principle, but also in the way it has been achieved,” the statement read. Other major airport expansion problems in the UK have encountered major legal hurdles and have been stalled for decades. The last project for a third runway at London Heathrow was declared illegal in February 2020 but the decision was overturned last December and the project got the first light, but it will take many years before it is completed. A plan for a new runway at London Gatwick has been put on hold until at least 2030. The expansion at London Stansted is now under public scrutiny and is therefore uncertain at the moment. Recent Posts by Vanni Gibertini (See all)

