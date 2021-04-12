More than 1200 cases of coronavirus variants found in Mass.

The state has the fourth highest number of British variant cases detected among states, the second highest number of Brazilian variant cases and the 13th highest number of South African variant cases. The CDC released its latest issue over the weekend.

The Public Health Agency says 1,100 cases have been confirmed with the fastest-growing and deadliest variant appearing in the UK, along with 102 cases of the variant appearing in Brazil, and 12 cases of the variant appearing in Africa. of the South.

More than 1,200 cases of the coronavirus variant have now been discovered in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1,214 cases of total variants in Massachusetts rose from 1,071 in the middle of last week. The figures have risen since the first case of states, a British variant, was announced on 17 January.

Experts and officials say the total under represents the current number of cases circulating. The genomic sequencing required to look for variants is done in only a limited number of tests. The numbers are based on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2 positive samples and do not represent the total number of … cases that may be circulating, says the CDC itself on its website.

Elsewhere on its website, the CDC estimates that nationally, in the two weeks ending March 13, 27.2 percent of coronavirus cases were caused by the British variant, 0.5 percent were caused by the Brazilian variant, and 0.5 percent were caused by the South African variant.

Variants have caused concern because of their potential to spread more rapidly and cause more severe disease. The British variant, which has become the most common in the United States, is about 60 percent more contagious and 67 percent more deadly than the original form of the coronavirus, according to the latest estimates. But vaccines currently administered throughout the United States offer good protection against the British variant.

There are two other official disturbing variants, B.1.427 and B.1.429, which are known as the California variants. The CDC does not provide a state-designated list of those options. Nationwide, it estimates the spread of B.1.427 at 4.3 percent and B.1.429 at 9.1 percent.

CDCs’ efforts to track the spread of coronavirus variants have been criticized earlier this year. But they have improved significantly in recent weeks and are expected to continue to improve, in large part due to the $ 1.75 billion funding for the genomic ranking in the stimulus package.

