



Deputies voted late Saturday for some to suspend some flights from domestic airlines that can be made by train in less than two and a half hours, as part of a broader climate bill. If the bill passes through France’s upper house, the Senate, France will join a number of European countries seeking to avoid short flights. But some have criticized President Emmanuel Macron for rejecting proposals from his environmental panel, which had recommended a ban on flights where a train ride would take less than four hours. Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said the government’s proposal was “reasonable”. He told lawmakers during the debate that a four-hour threshold “would have really impacted territories that need flights”. “When there is a strong alternative, customers usually switch to trains,” he said, citing routes from Strasbourg and Bordeaux to Paris. “Whenever high-speed lines have competed with flights, we have noticed that the trains are mostly drained (airline passengers).” Djebbari also said that the bill will mean the termination of flights from Paris Orly Airport to Nantes and Lyon. But the measures do not apply to itineraries that are usually part of an international connecting flight; which means that the airport of the capital Charles de Gaulle has been spared mainly from traffic, because it is the main international transport hub of France. Left-wing MP Danile Obono said the government’s plan to move away from a four-hour limit would “save the three roads that emit the most greenhouse gas: Paris-Nice, Paris-Toulouse, (and) Paris-Marseille” . The four-hour proposal came from the Climate Convention Citizens’ Panel, which was set up by Macron to take the country temperature for emissions cutting measures. A number of European countries have sought to promote train travel as an alternative to domestic flights, even though the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on the airline industry. The € 600 million ($ 714 million) government aid package for Austrian Airlines set it to cut emissions from its domestic flights by 50% by 2050 and end flights where a direct train alternative requires “much less” than three hours. “ IN a similar move , the French government last year agreed to a € 7 billion ($ 8.3 billion) rescue package for AirFrance that was subject to certain conditions, including “a drastic reduction in domestic flights, limited to transfers to hubs,” “Whenever there is an alternative train route that can be completed within two and a half hours.”







