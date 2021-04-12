China lends $ 500 million to Lanka





China on Monday signed a $ 500 million loan deal with Sri Lanka, in a move that Colombo hopes will boost its foreign reserves that have been under severe tension since the pandemic hit last year. This is the second part of the $ 1 billion loan requested by Sri Lanka last year. The first was released in March 2020, just like the pandemic in Sri Lanka. The approval comes a month after Sri Lanka took over a $ 1.5 billion foreign exchange facility from China. Meanwhile, the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also sanctioned Sri Lanka’s request for a $ 180 million loan in February. Sri Lanka already owes China more than $ 5 billion in past loans. Speaking on the phone with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping provided Sri Lanka with as much assistance as China’s capacity allows in the fight against COVID-19. Sri Lanka, like many countries hit by the pandemic, is facing a sharp economic crisis for more than a year now, with its rupee falling to nearly 203 against the US dollar. Countries’ foreign reserves fell to $ 4.05 billion in March this year, following the tourism sector’s exports and revenues and remittances fell sharply in the last 12 months. Read also: Sri Lanka provides $ 1.5 billion in Chinese loans Sri Lanka is expected to repay about $ 4.5 billion of its outstanding debt this year and the government has said it is considering all options. Read also: Sri Lanka in talks to secure $ 500 million in Chinese loans India extended a $ 400 million exchange facility through the Reserve Bank of India and secured a quarterly turnover, but the structure was not further extended. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka decided on the exchange in February this year. Colombo, meanwhile, is awaiting New Delhi’s response to two requests made last year by the government. As Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa demanded a debt moratorium on Sri Lankan debt owed to India, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked Prime Minister Modi for a $ 1 billion exchange of money last year. None of the claims have been cleared from New Delhi yet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos