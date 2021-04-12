Tokyo adopts stricter virus rules, starts vaccinating the elderly

An elderly man receives his first dose of Pfizer COFID-19 vaccine at Hachioji City Hall in Tokyo on Monday, April 12, 2021. Japan began its vaccination with medical staff and expanded on Monday with elderly residents, with the first shots fired in about 120 selected locations around the country. (Kyodo News through AP)

TOKYO (AP) Tokyo passed tougher measures against the coronavirus on Monday as Japanese authorities try to curb the spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Olympics in a country where less than 1% of people have been vaccinated.

Japan began its vaccination with medical workers and expanded it Monday to elderly residents with the first shootings given in about 120 selected locations around the country.

The toughest COVID-19 rules, just three weeks after a state of emergency ended in the capital, allow the Tokyo governor to order shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, punish violators and compensate those who comply. The measures will continue until May 11.

The status was also raised for Kyoto in western Japan and the southern prefecture of Okinawa island and will last until May 5, at the end of the Golden Week holiday in Japan, to discourage travel.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and practice social distancing. She urged bars and restaurants in many areas to close at 8pm and urged residents to be careful while vaccinations are at an early stage.

We are still unarmed as we fight the resurgence of infections, Koike said. Please follow the instructions.

Health officials will also patrol bars and restaurants to ensure compliance with safety measures, and testing will increase in care facilities for the elderly.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited a vaccination center on the western outskirts of Tokyo and vowed to do everything he can for a smooth and speedy operation.

Japan has managed the pandemic better than the United States and many countries in Europe, with less than half a million cases and 9,400 deaths since the pandemic began. But it has seen an increase in recent weeks and on Sunday reported 2,762 cases across the country.

Vaccinations, however, have lagged behind many other nations due to limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved in Japan. Japan so far relies entirely on shot imports. Just over 1 million people in Japan have received the first doses of both vaccines.

Inoculations began in mid-February for medical staff and the campaign will focus on the elderly over the summer. The rest of the population will likely have to wait until July or later, making it almost impossible for Japan to achieve so-called herd immunity before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.

Approval is pending shots from AstraZeneca and Moderna. Japan has confirmed orders for 344 million doses of vaccines that will be provided enough this year for its entire population.

Adequate provision of imported vaccines is a major concern due to the lack of supply and export controls in Europe, where those vaccines come from. Cases of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine are also causing uncertainty.

The Japanese minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has said supplies are expected to arrive in May and that Japan will have enough of the Pfizer vaccine to cover the nation’s 36 million elderly people by the end of June.

Tougher virus measures were imposed a week ago on parts of the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo and Miyagi in the north. Fifteen cities in six prefectures, including central Tokyo, are now under high levels of the virus.

Tokyo’s return to standby status on Monday underscores the difficulty of balancing anti-virus measures and the economy. The Suga government has been criticized for being too slow to pass anti-virus measures out of a reluctance to further damage the pandemic-hit economy.