Tamil Nadu reports over 6,700 new Covid-19 cases, CM provides adequate vaccines

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 6,711 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the number to 9,40,145 while Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the state has adequate doses of the vaccine and urged industries and others to vaccinate their employees. While 19 victims pushed the death toll to 12,927, 2,339 patients were released after treatment. So far 8,80,910 people have recovered and there are 46,308 active cases.

Chennai (2105), along with three districts near Chengelpet (611), Tiruvallur (333) and Kancheepuram (277), contributed to almost 50 percent of the total fresh cases. Of the 10,487 active cases on March 25 when the election culminated in the April 6 Assembly polls, Tamil Nadu added 35,821 new cases in a span of about 17 days.

Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 scenario, said Tamil Nadu has adequate doses of the vaccine and the general public should be vaccinated without hindrance.

“As of April 11, Tamil Nadu has received 54,85,720 doses of vaccine from the Center,” he said. All government officials and employees should be vaccinated safely within two weeks, he said.

Agreements are in place to clear 1.60 crore people this year and by April 10, 37.80 lakh people have been vaccinated, he said, adding that trust “must be built between people” for vaccine administration. Industries, restaurants and commercial establishments must apply to vaccinate their employees and the government is willing to work with them to complete the isolation machinery on their respective premises.

Similarly residential housing complexes and market administration should also extend support to vaccination, he said. As 15,000 additional medical personnel were recruited, life-saving drugs, including the anti-viral Remdesvir, were purchased and sent to all state-run hospitals. Up to 80,284 beds are ready, which include 32,102 with oxygen support, 6,997 with Intensive Care Units and 6,517 with ventilator.

In testing, Palaniswami advised officials that compared to the current average of about 85,000 RT-PCR tests each day, at least 90,000 tests should be done in line with increased and aggressive testing and results should be declared within 24 hours. So far 2.05 crore people have undergone RT-PCR tests and Tamil Nadu has performed the maximum number of tests under this category in the country. About 78 percent of such tests are conducted by government institutions.

At least 25 to 30 people who were in contact with an infected person should be tracked and such people should be tested immediately, he said. The CM instructed officials to increase Chennai fever camps to 400 from the current 150-200, which accounts for a large proportion of fresh and active cases in the state. Similar camps should be set up throughout Tamil Nadu to detect flu symptoms, early and 24-hour operation of control rooms – at state and county headquarters – should be ensured.

N-95 Masks PPE packs of masks are available in appropriate quantities and in control areas where immunity boosts Indian medicine ‘Kabasurakudineer’ is being offered to people, CM said. There are now 1,309 control zones and one zone should be declared a micro-content zone if more than three people are positive. Citing deaths from COVID-19, he urged people to understand pathogen virulence and follow norms like wearing a mask and avoid gathering in large numbers in places like markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Until April 10, A fine of 17.92 crore is imposed on violators.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.