New statue of Jesus in Brazil will be taller than Christ the Redeemer of Rio





(CNN) A large statue of Jesus Christ is under construction in southern Brazil, and will be even taller than its famous counterpart in Rio de Janeiro The “Christ Protector” statue is being built in Encantado, a small town in Brazil’s southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul, by a local organization called the Friends of Christ Association (AACristo). Made of steel and concrete, it will stand 43 meters (141 feet) long – 16 meters longer than Rio Christ the Redeemer, according to AACristo. The statue is 141 meters long. SILVIO AVILA / AFP / Getty Images The organization said the statue will be the third tallest statue of Jesus in the world, after a 249-meter statue currently under construction in Mexico and a 172-meter monument in Poland. The statue is the work of sculptor Gensio Gomes Moura and his son, Markus Moura. Its head and wings were installed on April 6 and construction, which began in July 2019, should be completed by the end of this year, according to AACristo. 16 is 16 meters taller than the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. SILVIO AVILA / AFP / Getty Images It will cost about $ 353,000 in total, and AACristo is seeking donations to complete the project. An elevator installed inside the statue will lead tourists to an observation at the height of Christ’s heart. “It will be a glass opening from where people will be able to film and photograph the valley,” project supervisor Artur Lopes de Souza told the AACristo website. The goal is to increase tourism in the area, which is close to Brazil’s borders with Uruguay and Argentina. The Christ the Redeemer statue has looked down on the city of Rio de Janeiro for almost 90 years and is one of Brazil’s most famous tourist attractions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos