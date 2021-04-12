Former Turkish admirals declare no coup threat, poll says





ANKARA: A statement about an artificial water project by retired navy chiefs is not a coup threat, according to 74 per cent of people polled on the issue. More than 100 admirals wrote an open letter to the government earlier this month about the Istanbul Canal, which will connect the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Marmara Sea in the south and is estimated to cost more than $ 9 billion. While the government says it will ease traffic in the Bosporus Strait, the admirals said it would lead to the loss of Turkey’s absolute sovereignty over the status of its straits. They also said that the governments in question of the Montreux Convention, an international treaty on the crossing between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, was not in Turkey’s national interests. The open letter sparked outrage in government circles and accusations that retired admirals were threatening a coup. But the survey results created a different picture. Of the 1,515 people surveyed in 12 provinces, 74 percent said the country was not facing a coup risk that could be triggered by the statement. The survey, by the prestigious Istanbul Economic Research firm, was conducted between April 5th and 7th. Turkish authorities launched an inspection at the Retired Turkish Army Officers Association, which said it did not condemn the statement, compared to 300 other NGOs that did. By order of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, authorities are reportedly considering changes to current regulations for retrieving signatories’ military ranks and removing them from benefits such as public housing and personal security guards. Also on the agenda of punishing governments is the annulment of the signatories of diplomatic passports and the denial of the use of a club of military officers, which has been a prestigious and elite meeting point for decades. Several signatories have been in police custody for eight days under ongoing investigation after they were charged with committing a crime against state security and constitutional order, while four others were called to testify at the Ankara Security Directorate on Monday. Erdogan accused the signatories of evoking a militaristic tone in their wording, such as the different and glorious Turkish nation, while the timing of the statements also caused concern in pro-government circles. The duration of the Montreux Convention has been extended every five years since 1956, and this year marks the end of a five-year term. It will be extended until 2026, on November 9, unless the parties express a single objection or start a new agreement. Erdogan, under a presidential decree, has the authority to withdraw the country from any international treaty. In the same poll, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) saw its vote fall to 36.1 per cent, followed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party with 23.3 per cent, the Good Party with 15.3 per cent and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party. (HDP) by 11.3 percent. The AKP’s ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, is below the 10 percent threshold if a general election were to take place this Sunday.

