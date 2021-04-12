COVID-19 vaccination: Mysuru leads the way in delivering life-saving photographs





After recording an extraordinary 126% achievement in vaccination against COVID-19 on Saturday, Mysuru has continued to lead the state in vaccination coverage, ahead of Bengaluru. Although short of target and also below Saturday’s record hits, the district reached 70% coverage on Sunday, which also happened to be the highest in the State. Despite the goal of vaccinating 25,050 people, Mysuru gave 17,510 on Saturday. Mysuru has steadily expanded its vaccination coverage to the top of the State as part of its fight against the pandemic as doctors and experts believe immunization is the best way to minimize complications in the event of an infection spreading. Supporting the view, Chamarajanagar vice-president MR Ravi, who tested positive despite receiving two doses of the vaccine and is currently under isolation at home, said during a Facebook Live program on Monday that the vaccine certainly reduces the severity. He mentioned his case and said he was on the road to recovery after a mild infection. Since Mysuru does not have sufficient ICU beds for patients with COVID-19, many physicians have strongly recommended vaccination, especially among those with contemporary illness and for all eligible populations. This, in a way, will minimize the pressure on hospitals, doctors and nursing staff, who have been working since last year against the pandemic and saving lives. The current wave is turning out to be more contagious than the previous one that passes the load of issues, they argue. Director of the Medical College and Research Institute and Dean CP Nanjaraj said, In some cases, the infection has been found to be spreading much faster, affecting the lungs and worsening the immune system. Unlike last year, we have a vaccine now and everyone who is eligible should get it to protect themselves from the disease. It minimizes the complications and chances of ICU admission. Already, 29 patients in Mysuru are in the ICU. In the government structure, KR Hospital has 20 ICU beds while 16 are in the district hospital. Including private hospitals, the total number of ICU beds available to follow the seriously ill is about 100. Chidambar County Vector Disease Control Officer said most of the positive cases reported in Mysuru in recent days were among young people. They have mild to moderate symptoms and many are being treated under isolation at home. Compared to the first wave, the infection seems less severe right now, although some patients in Mysuru are undergoing infection for various reasons. The best protection against the pandemic is vaccination without any delay, he suggested. aims Excluding Mysuru and Chickballapur counties, none of the counties in the State on Sunday exceeded 45% in vaccination coverage. Chickballapur hit 49% of the target on Sunday. Surprisingly, coverage was much lower on Sunday when compared to Saturday. Mysuru exceeded its target on Saturday and vaccinated 31,613 people, against the target of 25,050. It was followed by Belagavi with 71% coverage. On Saturday, 2,65,151 people were vaccinated in the State, while on Sunday the number was 1,19,829. Sources in the Department of Health said coverage was lower on Sunday as it was a holiday and also a festival was approaching. Coverage is expected to improve after Wednesday with new vaccine stocks expected on the same day.

