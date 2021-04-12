Prince Harry back in the UK for the funeral of Prince Philip

There had been a lot of speculation if hed came at all. But on Monday, he was quarantined at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence, where he and Meghan lived and undertook a massive and controversial renovation before leaving for Canada and then California.

The story goes down the ad

The Sun tabloid reported that Harry was spotted exiting the British Airways flight at London Heathrow Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Harrys’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, will remain on their coastal estate in Southern California on the advice of doctors, Buckingham Palace said.

Britain is in the middle of eight days of national mourning, which is difficult, as after 100 days of national blockade, pubs began outdoor service on Monday. The media showed separate screens: one with hordes in a row in the April snow to get the first points and the other from Parliament, which was remembered the day before for a marathon homage session for Philip.

The story goes down the ad

On Monday, Prince William, 38, and second in line to the throne, issued a statement honoring the lives of his grandparents determined by service to his country and Commonwealth, his wife and Queen and our family.

I feel fortunate not only to have his example to guide me, but his steady presence even in my adult life both in good times and in the most difficult days, William said, in a nod to death of his mother, Princess Diana, killed in a car crash in 1997.

British Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on April 9 in Castle Windsor. (Alexa Juliana Ard / The Washington Post)

Prince Harry, 36, issued a special statement Monday, recalling a grandfather who was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit and could hold the attention of any room because of his charm and also because he never you knew what he could say next.

He will be remembered as the tallest husband in power with the monarch, a decorated military man, a prince and a duke, Harry said. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or great grandfather to the pain of this past year, he was my grandfather: master of Barbecue, legend and joke, and cheeky right to the end.

Britains travel rules allow people flying from the United States to end their quarantine after five days if tested negative for the coronavirus. Regardless, Harry would be allowed to attend a funeral for a family member out of compassion. The royal family has said only 30 people will attend Saturday’s ceremony and that strict pandemic instructions will be followed.

The story goes down the ad

As Harry will restrain himself before attending the funeral, the prodigal son turns to another cover topic, where the apparent confession now seems to be: Will the royal family and Harry fix things?

No one but former Prime Minister John Major thinks it should.

Major, who was appointed a special guardian for Princes Harry and William after the death of their mother, told the BBC on sunday, the friction we were told was born is a friction better finished as soon as possible.

He continued, They share the grief in the present time because of the death of their grandfather. I think this is an ideal opportunity. I very much hope it is possible to fix any cracks that may exist.

The story goes down the ad

His father, Prince Charles, stopped receiving my phone calls when the couple flew away away in Canada.

My family literally cut me off financially.

Harry suggested that his family is just as unhappy as he is. My father and my brother, they are trapped, he said.

He loves Prince William to pieces, but the relationship is space at the moment.

For many, the most frozen jaw moment in the interview was when biographer Meghan said that when she was pregnant with her first child, questions were raised about the color of his skin.

From which family member?

Prince Philip was notorious for his ridicule and blunders, some funny and surprising, others derogatory, even fanatical that has been part of the discussion in Britain about how he should be remembered.

The story goes down the ad

But Harry made a point of telling Winfrey that comments about Archie did not come from his grandparents.

The eyes turned to Charles. And William, who felt it necessary to say that the royal family was not very racist.

Robert Lacey, a royal historian and author of The Brothers War Book, a book about William and Harry, said there is a serious rift between Harry and his family, and the interview with Oprah certainly made it even worse.

But Lacey said the family joining, in person, for the funeral may contain ingredients for some kind of family reconciliation.