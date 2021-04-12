International
Warsaw court blocks state-owned Orlen’s control of Polish regional media
In the wake of Polish ruling parties’ crackdown on state control over the country’s independent media, a Warsaw district court sided with the Ombudsman and suspended Polska Press from PKN Orlen.
A Warsaw district court has backed a motion by the Polish ombudsman to suspend an agreement given by the national competition authority for state-owned energy company PKN Orlen to take control of Polska Press, which owns a large part of the regional media. and local Poland, according to a declaration issued Monday by the Polish Ombudsman.
The court ruling means Orlen will not be allowed to exercise its shareholder rights over Polska Press and poses a serious obstacle to the Rule of Law (PiS) government plans to neutralize the country’s still critical private media, as to have state media in just came to power in 2015.
The acquisition of Polska Press by Orlen, announced last December, was widely hailed as a move by the nationalist-populist government to take control of most of the country’s local media, because Daniel Obajtek, Orlen CEO, is known to be close to PiS leadership. In early 2021, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski publicly praised Obajtek, leading many to speculate that he could become the next prime minister. Since then, Obajteks’ reputation has been severely damaged by a series of scandals.
The Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) initially approved the acquisition of Polska Press Orlens by Germany’s Verlagsgruppe Passau in February. And in March Orlen became the official owner of the group, which owns its own press agency, about 20 major regional newspapers, 120 weekly magazines and 500 online portals reaching nearly 17 million readers nationwide.
In the same month, however, the Polish ombudsman challenged the UOKiK decision in a Warsaw court dealing with competition. According to a statement from the ombudsman’s office, the court ruled on April 8 that opposition was warranted. UOKiK has three months to appeal the decision.
On April 8, 2021, a decision was issued on the motion to suspend the decision, including a ban on the exercise of participation rights by PKN Orlen in Polska Press. The court thus approved the Defender’s request. An official letter with the court decision will be sent to the Ombudsman soon, the statement said.
