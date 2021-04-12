Pakistani human rights icon IA Rehman dead





He was an Indo-Pak lawyer. peace



Pakistani crusader and former Pakistani human rights journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his work in promoting India-Pakistan relations, died in Lahore on Monday at the age of 90. IA Rehman, as he was called, had several confrontations with the Pakistani establishment while taking a bold stand against atrocities by Pakistani forces in East Pakistan (later Bangladesh) in 1971, the marriage law under General Zia ul Haq and later the urgency imposed by General Pervez Musharraf, and fought for several causes, including minority rights and excesses by security forces. Announcing his death, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP), where he served as Director from 1990-2008 and Secretary-General from 2008-2016, called him a titan of human rights, adding that integrity, his conscience and compassion were unparalleled. During that time he often raised the issue of the release of Indian fishermen and prisoners with the Pakistani government and fought for a more humane treatment of the issue by both sides as the founder of the Pakistan People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD). He was always available and always ready to help any Indian who needed help in Pakistan and without fear of being vocal about their problems, said Jatin Desai, who works on similar issues for Pakistani civilian prisoners in India, Hindu. One of the cases that Mr. Rehman took over was that of Hamid Ansari, a 33-year-old software engineer who traveled to Pakistan in 2012 to try and meet a girl he had met online, and was later arrested on charges of being an Indian spy Mr. Ansari was released in 2018, in large part due to the efforts of human rights activists, including Mr. Rehman, and a young journalist Zeenat Shahzadi, who was mysteriously abducted and found two years later and subsequently arrested, reportedly because of her decision to take the case of Mr. Ansaris. Indian reunited In a prayer to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain in November 2017, Mr Rehman wrote that it would be credit to Pakistan if it listened to humanitarian calls and the chances of relief for Pakistani citizens in Indian prisons could be improved if [the President] may reinstate the remaining period of Hamids imprisonment. A year later, Mr. Ansari was released by Pakistani authorities and returned to his family in Mumbai, where he now lives. It is said that once a person leaves this world, everything is left behind and only things go together. Rehman Saab was one of the chosen ones who brought happiness to the dark life of many dilapidated houses, commented Mr. Ansari on Monday. Mr Rehman was born in Haryana and studied at Aligarh Muslim University before moving with his family to Pakistan following Partisan violence. He considered himself a protg of the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and then engaged in journalism, writing for an Urdu letter, and later becoming the Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Times in 1989. He frequently visited India to follow the India-Pakistan dialogue during the period of tensions between the two countries and was awarded the Ramon Magasaysay Prize for International Peace and Understanding in 2004, along with Indian Admiral L. Ramdas. A prolific writer, Mr. Rehman remained a columnist for dawn newspaper until the end of his life, regularly writing about human rights in Pakistan, including allegations of human rights violations in Balochistan and violence against the Hazara minority community. He was particularly vocal in blasphemy law trials, despite the dangers faced by those who raised their voices against religious extremism in the country. In his prayer for mercy for the Pakistani president, Mr. Rehman explained that it was necessary to highlight injustices even if they had become commonplace. Aap kahenge yeh tau roz hota rehta hai. Por jo roz hota hai woh kisi na kisi din band karna hoga, (You can say but this happens every day, but what happens every day must stop one day), wrote Mr. Rehman.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos