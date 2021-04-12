Remittances to Pakistan rise for 10 consecutive months in March – News





Remittances to Pakistan from the country’s diaspora stood at over $ 2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March 2021, reaching $ 2.7 billion, up 43 per cent from the same month last year. The country’s central bank said Monday that remittances rose 20 per cent month-on-month in March. Cumulatively, remittances increased to $ 21.5 billion during the July-March 2021 fiscal year, up 26 percent from the same period of fiscal year 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday. Saudi Arabia was the main source of remittances to Pakistan with $ 5.7 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates ($ 4.5 billion), the United Kingdom ($ 2.9 billion) and the United States ($ 1.9 billion). The central bank said proactive policy measures by the government and the SBP to encourage more inflows through official channels, limited cross-border travel versus Covid-19, the introduction of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) are contributing to the steady increase in remittances . The Roshan digital account was launched by the central bank in cooperation with eight domestic banks to attract more remittances in order to increase foreign exchange reserves. Dr. Murtaza Syed, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, said 113,000 accounts from over 100 countries have been opened so far. “Almost 600-700 accounts are being opened every day. “Daily remittances from these accounts are $ 6-7 million dollars, a total of about $ 800 million through these accounts,” he said. Mohsin Ali Nathani, president and CEO of Habib Metro Bank, said over 25 percent of RDAs and 35 percent of remittance flows are from the UAE, making the UAE one of the top locations for Roshan Digital Accounts. Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, said it was heartbreaking to know 1.6 million Pakistanis in the UAE have taken the lead in opening Roshan Digital Accounts. “It’s a win-win situation for both Pakistan and the Pakistani community abroad. The Roshan digital account connects the community with Pakistani banks and they are able to send remittances from the comfort of their own homes,” Mahmood said. [email protected]









