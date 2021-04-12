IA Rehman, journalist and human rights activist from Pakistan, dies at 90 years old





Mr Rehman was a strong voice for Pakistani religious minorities, including Christians and Hindus. He often spoke out against the country’s strict blasphemy law, which carries a possible death sentence, saying it was often used to settle scores or target minorities and political opponents. The story goes down the ad Blasphemy has become a political battle, he told the New York Times in 2014. It is no longer just a criminal or religious problem, it becomes a political issue used to silence voices and create a climate of fear. Earlier that year, his nephew Rashid Rehman, a lawyer and other rights activist, faced death threats for defending a university instructor accused of blasphemy. Weeks later, he was shot dead in Multan city by gunmen who stormed his office. He failed no one, all those who mattered failed him, wrote Mr. Rehman at Dawn. What matters most now is the appearance of a society that seems to have lost any sense of shame or responsibility. The story goes down the ad Ibn Abdur Rehman was born in the northern Indian state of Haryana on September 1, 1930. He was 17 years old when British India was divided into two independent states, India and Pakistan. Years later, he advocated peace between the two countries, nuclear rivals who have waged numerous wars since their founding in 1947. Mr Rehman wrote and edited newspapers, including the Pakistan Times, before joining the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, which he headed as director since 1990. In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he campaigned against the programs. anti-terrorism in Pakistan that he said they were intended to strike critics of the government. Reports of his death sparked a source of grief on social media, with cabinet ministers and opposition leaders praising journalism and his human rights efforts. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi cicerone that the country had lost a true icon that had upheld tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity. Mr. Rehmans’s wife, Tauseef Rehman, died in 2015. Survivors include three boys and two girls.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos