Ramadan 2021: A guide for Muslims fasting during the pandemic





But this year’s holy month – marked by fasting, prayer, reflection and communion – will be different from the last one, as vaccines are now available and some Covid restrictions have been lifted.

However, health experts and community groups warn that it is not entirely safe to share suhoor, iftar and tarawi with friends and family. They are urging followers to mark Ramadan carefully and have even issued instructions.

The National Muslim Task Force at COVID-19 (NMTF) and the National Muslim Black Coalition COVID (NBMCC) have issued a Ramadan advising urging Muslims to continue vaccinations during the holy month. The consultation was signed by 24 Muslim community organizations. The three available vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – are halal and will not break your fast, the organizations said in a joint press release. Muslim scholars, including the North American Fiqh Council and Assembly of Muslim Lawyers of America , have also decided that vaccines will not invalidate fasts. The Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines do not contain pork or alcohol and were not made using aborted fetal stem cells, the NMTF and NBMCC said in a statement. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses cell lines from aborted fetal stem cells, but many Islamic leaders have said its use is still permissible “given the social and individual health needs to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” according to notice. Dr. Hasan Shanawani, president of the American Muslim Health Professionals (AMHP), said Muslims should not delay their vaccinations, even if they believe they will break down quickly. “If you still think the vaccine will invalidate your fast, get the vaccine again and then make up for that lost day after Ramadan,” Shanawani told CNN. Go to the glass only if you are vaccinated Shanawani said only fully vaccinated people should attend mosque prayers. Although AMHP has not asked mosques to seek vaccination evidence, Shanawani believes it is a good idea. “I personally would advocate for vaccine passports at this time,” he said. “Mosques should limit how many people are coming for group prayers by asking them to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated.” More than 187 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the United States, according to American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But until the country achieves herd immunity, the risk of infection remains a special possibility. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has estimated that herd immunity can be achieved if 70% -85% of people are inoculated. Complicating matters is the reports of new Covid variants. Variant B.1.1.7, for example, is more contagious, can cause more severe disease, and is also potentially more deadly. Hosting large gatherings of unvaccinated congregants in such conditions is a “very big risk,” Shanawani said. You can still gather for iftar and tarawi It is customary for Muslims to gather for suhoor (the first meal of the day), iftar (the first meal after sunset), and tarawih (communal night prayers) with friends and family. Health officials say it is still possible – as long as you keep your small circle and follow health protocols. According to the CDC guideline, fully vaccinated people can: Visit other fully vaccinated persons indoors without masks or physical distance.

Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single family without masks or physical distance, if unvaccinated persons are at low risk for serious illness.

Quarantine and test if you are exposed to someone who has Covid-19 but is asymptomatic but needs to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Still, fully vaccinated people need: Wear a mask and keep good physical distance around unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe Covid-19, or if the unvaccinated person has a family member who is at higher risk.

Wear masks and physically distance yourself when visiting unvaccinated people who are from multiple families. Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated should avoid meeting people outside their home, says the CDC. If you go to the mosque, be vigilant about it The NMTF and NBMCC have issued guidelines for Muslims – unvaccinated and vaccinated – who insist on attending mosque prayers and events during the pandemic. It will not guarantee health and safety, but it is better than continuing as if there is no risk. Groups advise followers: Do not go to the mosque if you feel ill or are at higher risk for Covid-19.

Do wudu (ablution) at home.

Keep six feet of social distance at all times.

Wear a face mask all the time you are in the mosque.

Clean or wash your hands regularly.

Bring your prayer rug.

Pray outside when possible. Shanawani said Muslims should remember that some of the most important lessons of Ramadan are “patience and perseverance”. “Muslims all over the world have faced natural disasters, wars and great displacement and they lasted for more than a year,” he said. “I know we want to get back to a sense of normalcy, but we have to wait a little longer, even if it means another year of being home during Ramadan.”

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

