Talks on a New Middle East Ignore Yemeni War, Syria and Much More

Some things have not changed in seven years. One of the first pieces I wrote for WPR was about the prospects for transitional justice in Syria one day, roughly three years in a civil war that has not yet ended today. The news link at the time was the appearance before the Interior Ministry’s Foreign Affairs Committee of a former Syrian military photographer, hiding under a blue hood and identified only as “Caesar”. He had fled the regime and smuggled a set of approximately 55,000 photographs from Syria, documenting the deaths of some 11,000 prisoners killed in Bashar al-Assad’s prisons – many of whom showed signs of torture, their bodies were marked and numbered.

“If Assad stays in power, I see no opportunity for transitional justice,” Mohammad Al Abdallah, then executive director of the Center for Justice and Accountability in Syria, told me. However, he insisted, “the best thing you can do is document what is happening, because you never know how things will change in the future.”

I reviewed that interview this February, as the story – despite two changes in US administrations in Washington, and the continued disintegration of Syria in a widespread war as representative – had remained the same grim: Assad is still fleeing with the most crimes great war of this century, even with a growing proof of the abuses of his regime. This despite the fact that the US had imposed new rounds of sanctions on Assad and his inner circle for their war crimes, under a Congress law named after Caesar.

Or look at Yemen. When the Houthi rebels attacked the capital, Sanaa, in the fall of 2014, they suddenly changed the political map of the country, as Peter Salisbury set out for WPR days later. It was not yet clear what the sudden takeover of Houthi meant – let alone that Saudi Arabia would then intervene in Yemen, in a bombing campaign that has implicated the United States in war crimes. In every one of his WPR articles since then, Peter, now the senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group, has detailed what has been displaced on the ground in Yemen and what has stubbornly stood the same, in a war that threatens to be forgotten even when creating a hunger.

But some things in the Middle East have changed, of course, even if those changes are not really what they seem. Take the normalization agreements between Israel and the four Arab countries, especially in the UAE. Their signatories called it the peace deal, and the Trump administration, which mediated their majority shortly before last year ‘s presidential election in an apparent campaign trick, gave them a title with a historic sound: the Abraham Accords. Keep in mind that there is not much consistency, whether among officials themselves or observers, in the precise definition of the Abrahamic Covenants. Was it just the joint statement between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel? Or is it a catalyst for normalization, including Sudan and Morocco – and, the Israelis hope, Saudi Arabia soon? Like most things with Donald Trump, it was very cheap brand.

This will not underestimate Israel’s influence in normalizing ties with four Arab countries, tripling its diplomatic relations in the Arab world. But are they really peace deals, especially if Israel was never at war with some of these countries and already had not-so-secret ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco? The dividend was not really peace, but economic and trade ties between Israel and especially the Gulf, with the added bonus of some big US concessions to the Emirates and Moroccos, above all.

Of course, Israeli investors and tourists are now flocking to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, causing such a kind of Enjoyable comment from popular corners on a “New Middle East” that naturally oversees what has not changed and probably will not change: the absence of a Palestinian state and the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza.

Remember when the Arab-Israeli peace was supposed to be about this? The Abrahamic Covenants introduced another definition of peace. The old Israeli formula of trading the land for peace, which pushed Egypt into the Camp David Accords and later backed the finally doomed Oslo Accords, is gone. It has been replaced by Israel and friendly Arab regimes terminating side agreements on mutual financial and security interests, even if it means permanent Palestinian expropriation.

The list goes on. But instead of trying to describe the consequences of any Arab uprising or unrest in the region since 2014, I will urge you to dig into our archives instead. There are great-looking parts that are just as important today as they were when they were published – like the Aron Lund 2018 conference on the shape of Syria to come. “Seven years later, the Syrian war is no longer a war for the Assad regime and its future, but for the shape of the country he will continue to rule,” he wrote. “The fate of areas that still evade its control is now in the hands of foreigners.” Or the premeditated part of Clint Watts, in 2015, seeing the future of the Islamic State in the gradual decline of al-Shabab.

There are also unique reports, such as the exposure of Amr al-Azm and Katie Paul on how Facebook made trafficking in Middle Eastern antiques easier than ever – later collected by the BBC and The New York Times, among other stores. Or Shira Rubin’s report on what Israel’s law on the “nation state” – stating that the right of self-determination belongs only to Jewish Israelis – meant for its minority Druze bypassed. Or the profile of Laura Kasinoff, the former president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh – who told the story of Yemen through the rise and fall of Saleh and subsequent regeneration, before the fate of the “Sanaa survivor” finally ended.

I can enter this deep archive at any time, indeed, given how proud I am of it – and not just our coverage of the Middle East, but any other region of the world that we write about and analyze in terms his every week on WPR. But I’m looking at it again for another reason: This is my last Middle East memorandum and after almost seven years, last Friday was my last day at WPR. I’m starting a new job later this month, in a new edition – more details to come later this month. I hope you see it.

Editor’s note: We would like to take this opportunity to thank Freddy for all the excellent work he has done at WPR over the past seven years. His writing has provided readers with insight into Middle East politics. Although perhaps less obvious, its editing has made a tremendous contribution to the quality and consistency of all WPR content. We wish him the best of luck in his position to be announced soon.