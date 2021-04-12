Will Telangana politics upset Jagan’s New Sister Sharmila Party?

The date has been set. On July 8, 2021, YS Sharmila Reddy will officially float a political party in Telangana on the anniversary of the birth of her late father and former Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. For someone left largely behind the horrific shadows of YSR and her brother, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmilas 47-year-old political ambitions have stunned many.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress claim that Sharmila is being used by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and chief minister Chandrashekar Rao to split votes against the ruling post ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections. Many within the TRS, however, have called it the “BJP B team”, specially inserted inside to enter the Reddy community and the Christian voting bank. While TRS is the main political force in Telangana, Congress has lost ground and BJP is seeking to find political support in what it perceives as the largely empty space of the opposition.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has distanced himself from his sister’s political plans, though she does not appear to pose any threat to her now with her Telangana-focused gaze. However, Sharmila’s move was supported by her mother, YS Vijayalakshmi, who said she was happy her daughter had chosen to serve the people of Telangana. The girl had the same courage as her father, Vijayalakshmi added. Sharmila evangelical husband Bro Anil Kumar has also come out in support of her. “Wishing my wife the best in this new chapter of life. Go make the difference! Fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana !! He wrote on Twitter on April 9 along with a photo of the couple.

External label

While her opponents are busy decoding her strategy, observers say a political startup like Sharmila has a chance to rally against her. Anti-Andhra sentiments are still strong and Sharmila will find it hard to dispute this as her father had vehemently opposed the separation of Andhra Pradesh. It will have to remove its external label to enter Telangana, says Professor E Venkatesu, Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad.

Another major challenge for her would be to clear her stance on the long-running water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, amid allegations that her brother and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is illegally building irrigation projects on the Krishna River .

During her first public meeting in Khammam, once considered the YSR stronghold, an emotionally charged Sharmila gave a point-by-point objection to all the questions raised by her opponents.

TRS, BJP and Congress have failed the people of Telangana. They have nothing more to offer. Today many are questioning my identity, but here is my message to them I am the girl of this land, I grew up here, my children were born here, I love this country more than anything. I will not allow anyone to snatch anything that belongs to this state, not even a drop of water, she said.

Singham eppudu single gaane vasthundi (meaning a lion always comes alone, a dialogue from the popular movie of superstar Rajinikanth Sivaji 2007). My party will not function under any party. I am an arrow that has been fired by the people of Telangana.

In the same vein, Sharmila also made it clear that he is selling here for a long term and will only be settled after becoming prime minister and the return of Rajanna Rajyam (the golden rule of YSRs).

Who will be hurt?

BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao says Sharmila is a non-entity as far as Telangana is concerned. Since Jagan did not offer her any role in the YSRCP, she has come to Telangana seeking political employment, but she will have zero impact here, he said.

Political observers believe Sharmila could have a debilitating impact on Congress, which has locked itself in a bitter battle with BJP to retain its No. 2 spot, following Saffron’s outstanding performance in the recent Dubbaka and Municipal Corporation elections. Greater Hyderabad (GHMC) late last year.

If Sharmila is able to find her spot in Telangana, then she is likely to garner the support of the influential Reddy community, which has been out of power for so long. In this case, the already weakened Congress will be in a complete mess, said Professor E Venkatesu.

The Reddy community makes up only 7% of Telangana’s 39.9 million population, but is the most powerful sect in the state because of its social status and wealth. At least seven members of this community have become prime ministers including such as Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Marri Chenna Reddy, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy. But dwarf Reddy came to a harsh ban after K Chandrashekar Rao, who comes from another upper caste community, Velma, came to power after the split of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Many prominent leaders of this community have already left Congress because of its diminished presence and numerous internal divisions. The latest leader to part ways is former Konda MP Vishweshwar Reddy, who is preparing to launch his political dress. In the past, powerful leaders like Sabitha Indra Reddy and DK Aruna who were part of the YSR cabinet ousted the old old party and switched to TRS and BJP respectively.

Political analyst Prof K Nageshwar, however, stresses that Sharmila will only have the power to displace the Reddy and minority voting bank when it becomes a powerful force to reckon with.

Too early to predict its electoral fate. Even (movie star) Vijayashanti had nominated a regional party in 2005 but ended up joining TRS later. “Pawan Kalyans superstar Jana Sena is still struggling to survive in Telangana,” he said. “It seems that there is no political vacuum for the growth of a new regional party in Telangana as TRS, Congress and BJP have left no room for anyone.

Only time will tell if Telangana voters are willing to give space to another regional party or not, but the worthy group of Sharmila followers believe it will be a game changer in the near future

“She is a natural leader just like YSR was; we have seen him take on different roles to bring Jagan to power in Andhra Pradesh, ”said Nathaniel, who hails from Vizag. “Now is her time to shine.”

