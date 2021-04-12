Protests across Pakistan after far-right TLP leader arrested | Protest news

The protests began after Saad Rizvi, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, was arrested by police in Lahore.

Islamabad, Pakistan Protests have erupted in several cities across Pakistan after police detained the leader of a far-right religious party known for holding mass demonstrations over the blasphemy issue.

On Monday evening, several major intercity highways were closed by police as protests erupted in Pakistan in the largest city of Karachi, the eastern city of Lahore, outside the capital Islamabad and several other areas.

Local media reported clashes between police and protesters in Lahore and elsewhere.

The protests began after Saad Rizvi, leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, was arrested by police in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday, his party said.

Central Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Hafiz Muhammad Saad has been arrested, senior party leader Syed Zaheer ul Hassan Shah said in a video message posted on social media.

It was unclear on what charges Rizvi was being held.

Shah claimed the government had violated an agreement signed with the party in February to avoid threatening further protests over the blasphemy perceived by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In November, the TLP stopped a sit-in protest that had blocked a major highway in the capital Islamabad over the issue of remarks by President Macron that was considered Islamophobic.

At the time, the government signed an agreement with the party, in which it promised to consider expelling the French ambassador, banning all French goods from Pakistan and guaranteeing an amnesty for all TLP protesters arrested during those demonstrations.

In February, the government signed a new deal with the TLP after the group threatened new protests over the perceived inaction of the previous deal.

The new agreement promised to raise the issue of the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan and other issues before parliament to make a decision before April 20th.

In the new agreement, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan says the Pakistani government has agreed to decide the issue of expelling the French ambassador and not the appointment of a Pakistani ambassador to France, before parliament. The agreement also includes the removal of all TLP leaders / members from the 4th Program. pic.twitter.com/9mqEoMluVY Asad Hashim (@AsadHashim) 11 February 2021

The arrest of Rizvi, who succeeded his father Khadim Hussain Rizvi as head of the TLP after the latter died of natural causes suddenly in November, appears to be a preliminary move before the April 20 deadline expires, with issues and agreement not presented before parliament so far.

The government has violated the agreement [with TLP] and has descended into hooliganism, in a return to his usual ways, said senior TLP leader Shah.

For all workers [of the party], I would like to say that wherever you are, take to the streets and take to the streets and hold protest demonstrations. Wherever you are, I want you to block the place.

Founded by fire brand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the TLP has agitated for several years over the issue of perceived blasphemy, holding mass demonstrations across the country calling for the killing of all blasphemers.

The party rose to prominence after the 2018 general elections, when it secured the fourth highest share of the popular vote for parliamentary seats.

The party secured only two provincial assembly seats in the southern Sindh province in those elections, but saw its candidates score more than many of the most contested parties across the country.

