Over 100 countries participated in thousands of projects dedicated to improving society





Kindness Day continues to expand its circles of goodness, as the culmination of year-round activities benefiting people and plans, with thousands of projects involving millions of people worldwide TEL AVIV, Israel, 12 April 2021 / PRNewswire / –In April 11, on 100 seats across the globe participated in Good Deeds Day 2021, incl US, India, Armenia, Mexico, poland, Ital, MB, Dominican Republic, Trinidad, Tobago, Russia, and more. Enthusiasm about this international day of good grows every year, with millions of people coming together to do something positive for others. Launched 15 years ago in Israeli, The Day of Goodness has crossed borders to become an internationally united day of good.

More than 100 countries celebrated Good Work Day 2021. Participants in Good Work Day in Moldova preparing gift packages for seniors. (PRNewsfoto / International Day of Good Deeds)

Business and philanthropist Shari Arison, the initiator of Good Work Day, said, “This year Good Work Day takes on another format that follows the latest guidelines, because doing good and being good is always possible, at any time and in any circumstance. Since begging, the idea behind Good Day has been shining attention to doing good deeds that increase the circles of goodness in the world.So this year too, this is what we will do together with the millions of people who take part in more than 100 countries around the world.attractive wars to watch the flood of goodwill and good deeds that people do, helping others in every way possible at such a time, making food baskets for those in need, entertaining the elderly either face to face or on Magnification, and so many other good activities filled with creative ideas that benefit others, helping them and spreading the good together. “ Some of the key global activities on Goodwill Day 2021: US:50 countries participated, collaborating with Points of Light, IAVE, Habitat for Humanity and other organizations. A virtual chess and leadership training was held for young people at risk. Taiwan: Thousands of people attended a mega event of good deeds. Afghanistan: Volunteers donated supplies to dozens of schools, engaging students in volunteering. Costa Rica: 8th participating, with a whole month of good deeds, from donating personal equipment to hundreds of hospitalized people, to concerts, blood feuds, and an NGO festival highlighting ways to do good throughout the year. Armenia: Hundreds participated in learning craft skills for immigrant communities. Israeli: In the land where Good Day began, one million people attended this annual celebration that spans all cultures, religions, and ages. Panama: 24 hours good deeds, including building community gardens, donating school supplies and giving haircuts to shelters for the homeless. Nepali: Hundreds of people came together to support the environment and reduce air pollution across the country. MB: Hundreds participated in practical projects throughout London throughout the month, allowing people to choose their own way of doing good. Good-deeds-day.org|Facebook|Tweet |Instagram | [email protected]

Hashtag: #GoodDeedsDay

Tag: @GoodDeedsDay Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485007/International_Good_Deeds_Day.jpg Contact information:

Hannah Wojno

directory

Good Deeds Day

[email protected] SOURCE International Day of Good Deeds Similar links https://www.good-deeds-day.org







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos