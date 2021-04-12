The state memorial to Prince Philip to be held on Wednesday next week





A state memorial will be held for Prince Philip next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed. At a press conference after the cabinet on Monday, Ardern once again acknowledged the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip had died Friday, passing away peacefully at Windsor Castle. He was 99 years old. Our thoughts continue to be with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time, Ardern said. READ MORE:

Ross Giblin / Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signs book of condolences for HRH, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the hive. A state memorial will be held in Wellington on Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. Ardern said she and Gov. Dame Patsy Reddy will attend the service and more details are expected to be released this week. April 21 is also the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. She will turn 95 years old. Ardern said Prince Philip’s connections to New Zealand were numerous and varied, and he held a number of honors and appointments. Fiona Hanson / AP Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh mark the anniversary of their diamond wedding in 2017. He spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that defined and narrowed his life. On Monday, the Prime Minister signed a book of condolences to the Duke, thanking him for his lifelong service on behalf of all of New Zealand. Three books of condolence have been raised in Parliament, and one in the National Library. Other books can be placed throughout the country. People are also able to email their messages to [email protected] On Tuesday, April 13, the flags will be flown at half-staff as the House sits down and political party leaders share statements acknowledging the life of His Royal Highness. Flags will be flown at half-staff on funeral day in the UK and on New Zealand State Memorial Day, Ardern said. Ardern previously said that New Zealand events will be fully guided by the wishes of Her Majesty. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 30 people will attend Prince Philips’s funeral in the UK a much smaller number compared to the original plan for around 800 guests. The royal funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel, in the Windsor Castle area, on Saturday 17 April at 3 pm (UK time). It is not yet known if any NZ broadcaster will play the funeral at 4 a.m. Sunday. According to Palace sources, Prince Philip demanded less fuss than previous funerals for the old kings. Ross Giblin / Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s message in the book of condolences to Prince Philip.

