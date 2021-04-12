Cancer DNA blood tests evaluated by international research team

Look at the bigger image





Researchers independently validate industry-leading blood tests that can detect DNA released from tumors

The researchers found that all analyzes could reliably detect so-called circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) when it accounted for 0.5% of total blood DNA, a level of sensitivity that allows the detection, genetic analysis and monitoring of tumors in phase late and metastatic.

Published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the study is an important milestone for the use of ctDNA analysis as a diagnostic of cancer, outlining guidelines for best practices and revealing key areas for future development.

Nature behind the Paper channel further explores aspects of how this research paper was created and where subsequent research can lead.

The research was led by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Darlinghurst, Sydney, New South Wales; FDA National Center for Toxicological Research in Jefferson, Arkansas; and the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). It forms part of the FDA-led Ranking Quality Control Phase 2 project, which aims to develop standard quality control protocols and metrics for using next-generation ranking in precision medicine to make it a reality. for patients.

In order for ctDNA assays to be of benefit to patients in the clinic, they must accurately and consistently detect cancer mutations in various laboratories and samples. Our study is the most comprehensive analytical performance evaluation among ctDNA assays to date and represents an important step forward in the field, said first author Ira Deveson, Ph.D., from the Garvan Institute who led the independent evaluation.

Next-generation ranking to monitor cancer DNA

When cancer cells develop, they accumulate mutations in their DNA, fragments of which enter the bloodstream when cancer cells break down. Thanks to assays using next-generation sequencing, these ctDNA fragments can now be detected in patients blood samples, which can be used to identify and monitor cancer as an alternative to more tissue biopsies.

However, while ctDNA assays have already been adopted in precision clinical oncology trials, researchers and clinicians still do not have a full understanding of how accurate the current assays are, and what aspects of the technology still need to be improved. This knowledge helps determine for what applications the ctDNA sequence is appropriate and is necessary before the ctDNA sequence can be widely applied in clinical practice.

In their study, researchers from 12 participating laboratories in Europe, Asia and the United States evaluated the performance of current industry-leading ctDNA assays from Roche Sequencing Solutions, Illumina, Integrated DNA Technologies, Burning Rock Dx and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

They tested the analyzes using synthetic experiments and ctDNA reference samples. Their analysis revealed that all laboratories detected mutations of ctDNA above the relative frequency of 0.5% (consistent with late-stage and metastatic tumors) with high sensitivity, accuracy, and reproducibility using all participatory assays. However, the analyzes revealed lower levels of ctDNA (consistent with early-stage cancer or early signs of disease recurrence) unreliably and inconsistently between different tests.

In their published paper, the researchers outline the advantages for the future development of ctDNA assays, which they say will help advance technology for clinical applications in monitoring tumor progression, response to therapy, and cancer recurrence.

Our findings suggest that participatory ctDNA assays may be appropriate for molecular stratification and tumor evolution in profiling in advanced cancer patients. This should help clear the way for more advanced clinical trials of ctDNA analysis, said Donald Johann Jr., MD, associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine departments of the Biomedical Informatics and Internal Medicine departments.

Understanding the current limits of detection tests was a crucial step towards a future where blood tests could be routinely used as a means of screening for cancer. This critical study is a comprehensive analytical evaluation of ctDNA assays, which set diagnostic limits, assessed reproducibility, and identified key variables affecting performance, and which was invoked by government, regulatory, and clinical organizations, said Joshua Xu, Ph.D. .D. , from the US National FDA Center for Toxicological Research.

Our independent performance analysis is an essential mechanism to drive advances in next-generation sequence approaches to their use in cancer detection and management. We hope it will help improve the sensitivity and reliability of tests for diagnosing tumors in the early stages, said senior co-author Tim Mercer, Ph.D., associate professor at the Garvan Institute and the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology at the University of Queensland. .

This research was supported by the National Health and Medical Council of Australia, a grant for Wide Agency Proclamation, the Future Medical Research Fund, the NSW Cancer Institute, and the Kinghorn Foundation.

The Garvan Institute of Medical Research is a leading multi-disciplinary biomedical research institute in Sydney. With 600 bright scientific minds in the world working under one roof, collaborating in various fields of research and using the best technologies to investigate diseases, Garvan has discovered the causes and treatments for diseases including diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, lack of immunity and autoimmunity. www.garvan.org.au

UAMS is the only university of health sciences in the state, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a postgraduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a network of all regional campuses across the country; and seven institutes: Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Institute Spine & Neurosciences, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute for Aging, Translation Research Institute and Institute for Health Digital and Innovation. UAMS includes UAMS Health, a nationwide health system that includes all UAMS clinical enterprises including its hospital, regional and operating clinics or staff in collaboration with other providers. UAMS is the only Level 1 adult trauma center in the state. US World News and Report named UAMS Medical Center the Best State Hospital; ranked her ear, nose and throat program in the top 50 nationwide; and named six areas as high-performance COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, and lung cancer surgery. UAMS has 2,876 students, 898 medical residents and four dental residents. The state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians providing patient care at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, VA Medical Center, and Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com. Find us at Facebook, Tweet, to YouTube or Instagram.

###



