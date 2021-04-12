International
Former tropical cyclone Seroja moves well south of the continent so do not expect more tropical rain
Former tropical cyclone Seroja has already entered the Greater Australia Valley and is heading out to sea, awaiting hopes of any desired rainfall increase in the south-east.
Main points:
- The former tropical cyclone has moved south and will not significantly increase rainfall in the south-east
- South Australia is expecting fire hazards ahead of another cold front
- Comes as the cold weather brought the taste of winter over the weekend
The southern cyclone brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to regions not accustomed to cyclones and their widespread damage as a result.
According to Jackson Browne, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Seroja’s strength and momentum meant she managed to maintain her intensity inland.
“Given that rapid movement, it has crossed the coast at Bight and its trajectory is putting it south and east of Tasmania,” he said.
As it leaves, the system is not expected to improve the cold front making its way across the continent.
Loading
“It’s not looking like a producer of heavy rainfall,” Browne said.
In contrast, South Australia is facing major fire risks around the Adelaide area.
“On the Eyre, Yorke and Fleurieu peninsulas and then going as far as the Flinders suburbs, we are expecting great fire hazards there,” Browne said.
This heat does not translate to south-east though, with the western regions of Victoria expected to have a very high fire risk today, but return to moderate and low risk moderate by tomorrow.
Narrow pressure gradients over the south-east can lead to strong winds and warnings as the front moves through Victoria and Tasmania on Wednesday.
Behind this front, we could have been for a calmer time of the weather, according to Mr. Browne.
“We end up in what is known as a zonal pattern. Most weather fronts will simply slide east to west to south on the continent.
“We will take this front and then it will be basically fixed.”
Cold blast to the south-east
This cold front follows a series over the weekend that brought a cold burst to the east and the first big cold burst of the season.
Loading
“There was one initial front that cooled it and then the second that really strengthened it,” Mr Browne said.
“We saw the lowest temperatures recorded at Top Thredbo Station with -5.2C and the first reasonable snowfall of the season in parts of the Tasmanian Alps and Highlands.”
April may feel early for the snow, but it is not unheard of according to Mr. Browne.
“Even in summer [the south-east] there may be cold bursts that could lead to isolated snowfall. ”
Snow is not expected to hang due to the warmer temperatures of the day.
Loading
Not to be outdone, there is a rather cold blast taking place in the south-west of the country on the eve of the current front.
“We are likely to see temperatures there drop significantly seeing around 10 to 12 degrees below average in areas like Perth and stretching towards northwestern South Australia,” Browne said.
So is it time to store summer clothes?
Mr Browne was unwilling to call if the summer clothes were to be packaged yet.
“Once you start introducing cold air into Australia, it is very difficult to encourage warm air to return,” he said.
“The winds have only started to blow in one direction now, but no, I will not make that call.”
