The internationally renowned FSU art professor wins the Guggenheim Scholarship

Florida State UniversitiesLilian Garcia-Roig, an internationally renowned visual artist specializing in painting from the College of Fine Arts, has been awarded a prestigious Guggenheim Scholarship.

Garcia-Roig, chair and professor in the Art Department, is one of 184 Guggenheim Fellows selected in the 2021 class. They were among a group of about 3,000 artists, writers, researchers and scientists who participated in the 97th competition. of Simon Simon Guggenheim Memorial. Her collaboration in the category Creative Arts: Fine Arts.

Professor Garcia-Roig receiving this fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation is wonderful news, said James Frazier, dean of the College of Fine Arts. It is an acknowledgment of the caliber of her work and her extraordinary achievements as an artist. Anyone who knows her knows about her passionate commitment to arts and crafts at FSU. Personally, I am extremely happy for him. As Dean of the College of Fine Arts, I can not be proud of the recognition she has received with this prestigious award.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Garcia-Roigis is best known for its painting series, dense landscapes from all over the country, and large-scale painting installations that overwhelm viewers’ perceptive senses. She works on the spot, creating each painting during the day in an accumulating wet-on-wet way that underscores the complex nature of trying to capture first-hand the multidimensional and ever-changing experience of being in that specific place.

I am very humbled and honored to have received this award, Garcia-Roigsaid. I am grateful to the Foundation for the trust in my project and for all those who have believed in my work and helped me better contextualize it along the way; especially to be included along with this list of fellow artists whose work and career I have admired for some time.

Garcia-Roigis recipient of a long list of important national awards and scholarships, including an award from the Joan Mitchell Foundation for Painting, the aMid-AmericaArts Alliance / NEA Fellowship Award in Painting, the State of Florida Individual Artist Fellowship Award in the paintinganda Kimbrough Award by Dallas Museum of Art. Herresidences also include a visiting artist at the Ludwig Foundation of Cuba, a Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture Scholarship, a Vermont Center Artists Scholarship Studio MacDowell Colony Milton & Sally Avery Fellowship.

In 2017, the reservoir reserved for housing at the Joan Mitchell Center in NOLA where she developed a whole new working group (HechoCon Cuba) that responded to her experience of finally being able to work in her homeland. While in Cuba, she was able to follow in the footsteps of the great landscape painters who had worked in the iconic Dance before her. The Shedevelopeda series of perceptually based works (HechoEnCuba) while also thinking about the idea of ​​ahyfen nature and hoping that the Cuban-American perspective it brought with it would produce new works that ultimately offered a pictorial harmony between its Cuban and American identities.

Her project proposal Guggenheim, Hyphenating Natures by Re-Collecting Roig, buildsonhernew Cuba-centric works and centers on discovering links between her work as an on-site painter and the scientific work of her great uncle, renowned botanist Cuban Juan Toms Roig, who cataloged, collected and even had some endemic Cuban plants named after him.

Garcia-Roigs’ work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in numerous museum groups and solo performances, including the National Museum of Women in Art and the Museum of American Art, both in Washington DC, the American Society Gallery in New York, and the Museum El Chopo in Mexico City.

Significant Herrecent performances include Rational Subcontinent: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago, which opened at the Museum of Latin American Art in California. The show was part of the Gettys Pacific Standard Time LA / LA initiative and traveled to several museums across the country. In Florida, exhibits were included in the Florida Award 2019 Exhibition at the OrlandoMuseumof Artand Florida Biennale at the Hollywood Art Center in Miami and there are currently several major works at the FloridaContemporaryat the Baker Art Museum in Naples.

I would like to thank the FSU Sponsored Research Bureau for supporting various overtime creative projects and my FSU colleagues Peggy Wright-Cleveland, Meredith Lynn and Judy Rushin-Knopf for their keen eyes editing, as well as Alec Kercheval who has always supported me and endless patience with my maximalist attitude towards life, Garcia-Roigsaid.

Guggenheim Fellows’s wide range of backgrounds, fields of study and achievements is a unique feature of the Scholarship program. In total, 49 scientific disciplines and artistic fields, 73 different academic institutions, 28 states and 2 Canadian provinces are represented in this class of Fellows, who range in age from 31 to 85 years old. Edward Hirsch, president of the Guggenheim Foundation, said he is excited to announce this new group of Guggenheim Fellows especially since this has been a devastating year in many ways.

A Guggenheim Scholarship has always been significant, but this year we know it will be a lifeline for many of the young Fellows in a time of great difficulty, a means of survival as well as a creator, Hirschsaid. Fellowship-supported work will help us understand more deeply what we are enduring individually and collectively, and it is an honor for the Foundation to help Fellows do what they had to do.

Since its founding in 1925, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has awarded nearly $ 400 million in Scholarships to over 18,000 individuals, including more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all national academies, Pulitzer Prize winners, Medals Fields, Turing Award, Bancroft Award, National Book Award and other internationally recognized honors.

For more information on affiliates and their projects, visit the foundations website athttp://www.gf.org.