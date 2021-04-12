Bhutan Vaccinations 93% of Qualified Adults in Under 2 Weeks: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin

footprint Upasana Dahal / AFP via Getty Images Upasana Dahal / AFP via Getty Images

It took less than two weeks for the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan to vaccinate almost all of its acceptable population.

The country’s vaccination campaign began on March 27th. From April 8, according to healthy ministry, 93% of adults had received their first dose. Officials said 472,139 people between the ages of 18 and 104 had been vaccinated since that date, and they urged other legal individuals to follow suit.

In one declaration, Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo described the campaign as a “sense of purpose that each of us is embracing to protect our country and the people we love”. She called on individuals to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities as well as King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

“His Majesty the King has shared opinions about getting the vaccine only after every qualified person in the country has gotten his shots safely,” she said. “We all need to come forward in order to make way for His Majesty to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

Approximately 64% of Bhutan’s 735,553 residents have been vaccinated so far. That puts the country ahead of Seychelles, which has vaccinated 66% of its nearly 100,000 population, according to Associated Press.

Health officials said the second doses will be administered after eight to 12 weeks. The country received 550,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, popularly known as Covishield, in two groups in January and March from India, Daily Bhutan reported.

Bhutan launched its vaccination campaign late last month to coincide with “auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology,” the AP said. On March 27, a 30-year-old bureaucrat became the first recipient of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, followed by Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, members of his family and various cabinet ministers.

“Given the degree of infection of the disease, we need coverage over 70 percent in order to achieve the desired herd immunity,” Tshering said in a declaration. “With the overwhelming support of all Bhutanese, we will be one of the first countries to achieve that.”

Vaccines were distributed in more than 1,200 sites across the country using cold chain warehouses that the AP says has been used during previous vaccinations. Nearly 3,300 health workers and 4,400 volunteer citizens known as desups were deployed across the country to assist with distribution, the Ministry of Health said.

More than 85% of the country’s eligible adults had received their first dose within seven days, officials said. While the official vaccination campaign was set to last just one week, the shootings were still available IN Sure health centers for people who had not received them and individuals with mobility problems can register for home vaccinations by Tuesday.

State newspaper Kuensel stated in a editorial that the country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic have been “exemplary from the start”, thanks to the leadership, front-line workers and what the paper describes as a cooperative public.

While noting that it is premature to celebrate before people have received their second doses, she said the size of the country had certainly contributed to the successful spread of the vaccine and this has implications for addressing other issues in links to the economy, unemployment and technology.

“While we understand the advantage of our childhood from the vaccination program, it is a very valuable lesson not to be copied in our other efforts,” she concluded.

As of Monday, the place had registered 921 cases and one death from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Health officials said there would be no change in public health restrictions until at least two weeks after the country completes a second-dose vaccination, in two to three months.