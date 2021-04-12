The woman who returned from Dubai poses an urgent case against compulsory quarantine





Another action of the High Court has been taken by a person intending to secure their exit from the mandatory hotel quarantine. The latest action came before the court on Monday evening in what was described as a deeply urgent request. Ass from an Irish woman, Emma Kelly, who has been quarantined at the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel since coming home from Dubai on April 3rd. She came home to support her mother after her father, who is scheduled to undergo major cancer surgery soon, was diagnosed with cancer that the court heard. Her lawyer Michael French said in an affidavit Ms. Kelly is fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and had taken two negative Covid 19 tests before its launch to Ireland. She was also tested negative for Covid 19 when she underwent a further PCR test here on April 4, her second day in quarantine. Ms Kelly would have been legally allowed to quarantine on Monday, April 12, if she had taken a negative PCR test that day, but the hotel staff would not have tested it that day in accordance with their obligations under the relevant legislation, said Mr. French. Ms Kelly was informed she would not take a PCR test until Tuesday 13 April and would be allowed to leave the hotel only the next day, 14 April, he said. Ms Kelly had filed three requests for a review of her mandatory quarantine under the Health Act, but they were rejected, the court heard. Her vaccination test, her negative tests, her fathers ’medical diagnosis, and a letter from her doctor outlining her medical issues of anxiety and panic concerns all constitute strong humanitarian and extraordinary considerations that guarantee completion of her compulsory detention, the lawyer said. Appeal officials had irrationally and unfairly considered her vaccinated status and clear test results as irrelevant to the issues they needed to consider, he said. Appeal officials had said they were conducting a proportionality exercise, weighing Ms Kellys ‘medical and humanitarian interests against states’ interests in protecting people from Ms Kelly’s risk of transmitting the virus, but requiring an individual risk assessment presented by applicants, he said. Other allegations include the relevant provisions of the Law on Health (Amendment) rejecting the Constitution for reasons including allegations that it does not respect its rights to liberty, respect for family life and dignity. When Mrs. Kellys request for an inquiry into her detention under Article 40 of the Constitution came before Justice Minister Brian OMoore in the High Court at 8.30pm on Monday, the judge raised questions as to whether quarantine amounts to detention for the purposes of Article 40. The judge told Michel P. O Higgins SC, to Ms Kelly, who had described the matter as deeply urgent, that he was postponing the matter on Tuesday morning when respondents the hotel operators Tifco Ltd and Tifco Management Services (Ireland) Ltd , and the Minister of Health – can describe their position.

