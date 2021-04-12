Singapore prepares to deal with backlog cargo from Suez Canal blockade, Singapore News & Top Stories

The port here is preparing to deal with the transported cargo caused by the blockade of the Suez Canal last month, with many ships going this way.

Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority Quah Ley Hoon said yesterday that more workers are involved to address the expected increase in traffic and shipping companies are being updated on shipping availability so they can better plan their timetables. tire.

“We are doing our best in terms of ship, machinery, equipment and manpower to work with the transport lines to clear the remaining number when they arrive in Singapore. So far, the ships are still on the way,” she said. , adding that when the strait will be cleared is still unclear.

Singapore is a central port that is closely connected to the Suez Canal, connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia. After the five-day blockade, ships that have been delayed and those that followed are being piled up, putting pressure on port authorities to speed up the clean-up process.

Ms. Quah was speaking at a press conference for Singapore Maritime Week, which will see leading international and local maritime figures address important industry issues in a post-pandemic world.

The theme “New frontiers, shifting paradigms” will take place Monday through Friday next week, focusing on digitalisation and the best way to attract new talent, as well as the industry’s effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Keynote speakers include International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim, World Bank Global Climate Change Director Bernice van Bronkhorst, and Cargill Ocean Transportation President Jan Dieleman. More than 6,000 people are expected to tune in or attend the event.

Singapore port activities have not been as severely affected by Covid-19 as its aviation sector, with shipbuilding activities returning to 70 to 80 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels within two months.

However, a reduced workforce keeps it from regaining full capacity. Mr Simon Kuik, president of the Singapore Maritime Industries Association, who was also at the event, said about 30 per cent of the maritime workforce left the country during the pandemic, forcing companies to rely on a smaller group of resident workers and migrants.

“To recover to 100 percent, we will need the number of workers in our workforce to (increase),” he said.

Another challenge facing the industry is the rising cost of surgeries, which include vaccination costs and other preventative measures to prevent a new coronavirus outbreak.

About 99 percent of first-line marine industry workers are vaccinated, while others who do not necessarily board ships are also on the strike line.

Ms Caroline Yang, president of the Singapore Transport Association, said: “Insurance premiums have risen considerably. You have to pay higher salaries to the crew to come and stay on board, so that also adds to the cost.

“The Covid-19 has also not been easy for crew changes. The cost is so worrying, but we decided we had to do it, to make sure the crew could go home and the boats kept moving.”

Ms Quah said the pandemic and the blockade of the Suez Canal have focused attention on the industry.

“During the pandemic, the port remained open so that the global supply chain remained intact so that goods and cargo could be transported from one place to another. We have witnessed the importance of ports and transport and the critical roles that sailors, port workers and sailors personnel play, “she said.