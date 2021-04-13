Alessandra Galloni was named editor-in-chief of Reuters





NEW YORK, 12 April 2021 / PRNewswire / – Reuters today announced the appointment of Alessandra Galloni as editor-in-chief, effective April 19. Michael Friedenberg, the president of Reuters, wrote to employees to share that Galloni, the former global managing editor at Reuters, will oversee all editorial functions for the editorial board and its 2,500 journalists in 200 locations worldwide. She will become the first editor-in-chief in Reuters’s 170-year history. Gallon’s appointment follows extensive global research and the announcement that Stephen J. Adler, who has served as editor-in-chief of Reuters for a decade, will retire at the end of April. It will sit on Reuters’ executive committee and will be based on London. As global administration editor, Galloni has overseen the planning and news creation for the Reuters newsroom since 2015. She joined Reuters in 2013 as editor of Southern Europe bureau after 13 years in the Wall Street Journal. Gallon is the recipient of the Minard 2020 Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation, as well as the winner of a Foreign Press Club Award and a UK Business Journalist of the Year Award. “Alessandra is a transformative and inspiring leader with exceptional journalistic credentials, a truly global perspective and an engaging vision for the future of news,” Friedenberg said. “She was an outstanding candidate in an extensive, global search and a highly competitive recruitment process, which presented many impressive candidates internally and externally. Alessandra has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our news gathering operation since became global administration editor. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you Steve Adler once again for his outstanding contribution to Reuters over the last ten years. Alessandra shares her passion for freelance journalism and will continue to be a champion of Reuters – and our Principles of Trust – worldwide. “I am pleased that she will lead our editorial staff into an exciting new era.” “I’m excited to be the editor-in-chief of Reuters,” Galloni said. “For 170 years, Reuters has set the standard for independent, trusted and global reporting. It is an honor to lead a world-class newsroom full of talented, dedicated and inspiring journalists. I am so grateful to Steve for his mentoring. and for placing him a visionary, enduring seal on Reuters and Michael for his leadership and for this opportunity. “ Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters, said: “At a time when the world desperately needs independent, impartial journalism, we take seriously the need to push the boundaries for all of our clients. Alessandra will do just that. Skills , her talent and expertise are ideal for the moment in the history of the world ‘s leading newsroom.I have no doubt that Reuters will achieve great things under its editing and I join many others in thanking Steve Adler for his outstanding service to public service journalism and Thomson Reuters. “ Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of Independence, Integrity and Freedom from Prejudice. With unparalleled coverage in over 16 languages ​​and reaching billions of people worldwide, Reuters offers trusted intelligence that empowers people and machines to make wise decisions. It delivers business, financial, national and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, global media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: Real world in real time. Follow the news about Reuters on reuters.com/rpb and @ReutersPR. Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized software and tools enabled by information for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world ‘s most global news service Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.comand for the latest world news, reuters.com. contacts SOURCE Thomson Reuters Similar links thomsonreuters.com

