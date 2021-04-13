Ambassadors, opposition denounce Liberal “shameful” attitude towards China after Taiwan report

According to an article, federal officials threatened to withdraw funding for the Halifax International Security Forum if he gave an award to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Photo from the Presidential Office of Taiwan / AFP via Getty Images / File

Content of the article OTTAWA Former ambassadors and opposition members of Parliament have called Liberal governments’ treatment of China a disgrace and embarrassment following a media report that said government officials had sought to block the Taiwanese president from receiving an award in Canada. According to a report by Politico, federal government officials had threatened to withdraw funding for the Halifax International Security Forum if he awarded the John McCain Prize for Public Service Leadership to Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan. The report attributed the Liberal decision to a fear of offending the Communist Party of China, which has for decades sought to retake Taiwanese territory as its own. Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said the report suggests that the Liberal government not only remained silent on the Taiwan issue, but went out of its way to avoid Chinese leadership concern.

Content of the article It would have been easy for the government to just keep quiet about this and leave the award process ahead, Saint-Jacques said, adding that Ottawa could have rightly claimed the award was given by an organization that is supposed to be out of government control. He said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should line up more clearly with US President Joe Biden, who has been much clearer and more direct in his comments to China, and especially to Taiwan. The government needs to take action so that it can be seen to be much more supportive of Taiwan, he said. I have said for a long time we need to take off the white gloves and be much stronger and more determined in our dealings with China. John Ivison: Canada is reluctant to support Taiwan as Chinese aggression escalates Pineapple diplomacy: Canadian diplomats pose with Hawaiian pizza as China bans Taiwanese imports Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan dismissed absolutely false claims that the Liberal government had threatened to withdraw funding if Tsai were to be awarded the prize, saying the body determines the recipients themselves. International Security Forums Halifax is an independent organization and they make their choices about pricing, he said.

Content of the article The forum is an annual event attended by influential military officials and politicians. She had given the John McCain award only twice before and was planning to give it to Tsai for the third time for her courage in defending against the COVID-19 pandemic and in standing up to repeated Chinese aggression, according to the Politico report. Tsai was re-elected president last year by a significant margin, largely on the basis of a promise to protect Taiwanese independence from China. David Mulroney, another former Canadian ambassador to China, called the report a national disgrace on Twitter on Monday. Canada’s Feminist Foreign Policy has no place for one of the most courageous, principled, and seriously threatened women on the planet, he said. Beijing has long sought to gain political control over Taiwan’s self-governing democracy, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has made state reunification a central part of his Chinese dream of national revival. China in recent weeks has stepped up symbolic efforts over its claim to Taiwan sovereignty, regularly flying military aircraft over Taiwan’s airspace on several occasions. Many observers see the aggression as evidence of Biden, who has denounced the moves. China has framed what it sees as its sovereignty over Taiwan as non-negotiable, fueling fears that the situation could escalate into a deeper conflict. Adding to criticism from former ambassadors Monday, opposition members and other observers also called on the Trudeau government, saying its weak foreign policy tactics run counter to its governments’ feminist and pro-democracy rhetoric. .

Content of the article The absolutely pathetic government of Canada is a gang of cowards blaming the Chinese genocide, said on Twitter Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late US senator after whom the award was named. Instead of backing the Taiwanese people, the Trudeau Liberals have threatened to withdraw support from the forum if organizers continue with the award, said Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong. This attempt to silence those who criticize China is shameful. Canada must support those who rise up and speak out against the Chinese Communist Party’s violations of human rights and international law. Government officials, as well as the organizers of the Halifax forum, did not verify the Politico report. Robin Shepherd, vice president of the Halifax forum, only meant that the forum has not yet announced a 2020 John McCain Award winner. A recipient will be notified at an appropriate time in the future, Shepherd said in a written statement. Taiwan’s President Tsai is a respected international leader, Taiwan’s first female president and a strong global advocate for democracy, the statement said. It would certainly be an ideal fit for this price.

Content of the article A spokesman for Sajjan said the government had already secured its annual funding at the forum late last year, which it secures through the Federal Agency for Atlantic Opportunity Canada. Some officials who spoke to the National Post would not confirm whether the Liberals had threatened to withdraw funding. The Government of Canada has provided financial support through a contribution agreement with the Halifax International Security Forum for the 2020 conference, spokesman Todd Lane said in a statement. This money was given to the Halifax International Security Forum last year before the conference. Email: [email protected] | Tweet: jesse_snyder

