International House Builds Friendships from Around the World





Creating a global campus experience without having to travel is just a little of what University of Tennessee, Knoxville, International House offers. The Home Friendship Program partners local students with international students in an effort to build friendships from around the world. The experience benefits both American and international students by helping them on their journey to learn, grow and broaden their horizons on an international level. I-House student worker Taylor Dempsey and current Friendship Program participant Ahoud Algarhoush share their experiences with the program. Student worker Taylor Dempsey answers the first desk phone at the International House. Q: What has been your favorite experience with the Friendship Program so far? Dempsey: My favorite experience with the Friendship Program have definitely been all the mixers! Each semester we host about three group events so everyone can get to know each other and have fun. The first is a discovery mixer where everyone meets their partner, and these are always so exciting. It is very fun to see people get to know each other and learn about each other’s cultures.

Algarhoush: Pre-COVID, my friend and I tried out new international restaurants every weekend; it was fun to have someone who likes to try new food from different countries. Also, one of my favorite experiences is when my friend and I went to play Zumba on TRECS [UTs student recreation center] on the day of breast cancer. Question: Can you describe your experience with the pre-COVID program and how it is now during COVID? Dempsey: Before the pandemic, there were many more personal activities that partners could do with each other. Students made group trips to museums, took walks and did karaoke together. There is now more zoom accommodation and activities away from society. While it is sad not to be able to have it all together in person, Zoom intimacy has really helped people get closer and learn more about each other. I think there have been many deep and rich friendships made during COVID!

Algarhoush: Pre-KOVID, we went to new places and discovered Knoxville more. However, since I am now in Saudi Arabia, I have to meet my friend through Zoom. We still meet and have fun; the experience is the same, but the activities we did for it are different. Q: What are some of the opportunities you have encountered because of this program? Dempsey: This program has helped me learn more about myself and my culture as well as others. I learned more about what is happening on campus and all the different clubs and programs that are available. Ive also had the opportunity to participate in a number of fun activities at the International House with undergraduate and graduate students from each program. I have met people from all over the world and learned more to speak different languages ​​and to cook different foods. I have had the opportunity to attend cooking lessons directly from students and practice my skills in Spain at any time! During the pandemic, this also gave me a large group of students who are always waiting for a Zoom chat or coffee meeting. It has broadened my perspective and given me an excellent group of friends to whom I can always turn.

Algarhoush: This experience helped me feel more comfortable when I was with local students. It is usually difficult for international students to get along with local students, but this opportunity opened many doors for me. It helped me to be more sociable and feel welcome. I even got to know more about campus events and be more involved. Q: What advice would you give to students interested in working with the Friendship Program? Dempsey: I would like to encourage everyone to get involved in the International House and with the Friendship Program! I have learned so much about what is going on on campus and I had the opportunity to meet people from countless different directions, places and ages, and it really is an incredible experience. It may be a little scary to put yourself out there, but the Friendship Program makes sure everyone is comfortable and really trying to pair you with someone with whom you have a lot in common. It is such a unique experience on campus and would be beneficial to any student.

Algarhoush: The Friendship program is a great way for international and local students to learn about each other's countries, cultures, and beliefs. This opportunity will also help you to be more open-minded and have the chance to learn so much information that you would never get from the internet. Learn more about the International Friendship and Home Program. – CONTACTS: Rachel Rui (865-974-5752, [email protected])







