Coronavirus pandemic far from COVID19 WHO statement coronavirus prediction by the World Health Organization





Image Source: AP IMAGE Francisco Espana, 60, is surrounded by members of his medical team as he looks out over the Mediterranean Sea next to a hospital in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Francisco spent 52 days in hospital due to coronavirus but was allowed to spend nearly ten minutes on the beach as part of his recovery therapy There have now been seven consecutive weeks of rising COVID-19 cases and four weeks of rising worldwide deaths, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, on Monday, adding that the coronavirus pandemic is' very tall'. "In January and February, the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases. We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of rising cases and four weeks of rising deaths. Last week was the fourth highest number of cases in a week. alone so far, "Tedros said during the conference. The WHO chief noted that some countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large increases in cases. This is despite the fact that more than 780 million doses of vaccines are now administered worldwide, he said. He again highlighted the public health measures of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, testing, contact tracking, tracking and isolation. "Make no mistake, vaccines are a vital and powerful tool. But they are not the only tool. We say it day after day, week after week. And we will say it constantly. Physical distancing works. Masks work. "Ventilation works. Ventilation works. Surveillance, testing, contact tracking, isolation, support quarantine and compassionate care – all work to stop infections and save lives," he said. He added, "But confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their implementation are driving transmission and costing lives." While quoting "many countries around the world" have shown that this virus can be stopped and restrained with proven public health measures and strong systems that respond quickly and consistently, Tedros said the global body "does not guarantee endless blockades". He said, "Many of those places have gained control over COVID-19 and their people are now able to enjoy sporting events, concerts, restaurants and see their family and friends safely … WHO DOES NOT WANT BLOCKS "Countries that have done their best have taken a combination of tailored, measured, agile and evidence-based measures." "We also want to see societies and economies open up and travel and trade resume. But now, intensive care units in many countries are overcrowded and people are dying – and it is completely avoidable," he added. Tedros stated that the coronavirus pandemic is far away. However, he said the world has many reasons for optimism. "This pandemic is a long way from the past. But we have many reasons for optimism … The drop in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped. "Together to implement public health measures along with equal vaccination, we can bring this pandemic under control in a few months," he said. The number of deaths from coronavirus infection worldwide reached 2.94 million, almost 136.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University (With ANI entries)







