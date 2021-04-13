Pentagon chief orders new review of Kenya bombing that killed three Americans





WASHINGTON Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered a high-level review of an initial military investigation into a January 2020 attack on a Kenyan base by Islamic extremists that left three Americans dead, the Pentagon said Monday. The brazen attack by about a dozen Shabab fighters on Manda Bay, a dormant coastal base near the Somali border, marked the largest number of US military-linked casualties in Africa since four soldiers were killed in an ambush in Nigeria in October 2017 . The attack by Shabab, Al Qaeda’s East Africa branch, revealed some obvious security deficiencies, an examination by The New York Times found shortly after the attack, and highlighted US military borders on the continent, where the intelligence lack, along with Manda Bays’s reputation as a quiet and unfavorable bar allowed a deadly strike. American commandos took about an hour to respond. Many of the local Kenyan forces, destined to protect the base, hid in the grass while other American troops and support staff members had gathered in tents, with little protection, to await the battle. It would take hours to evacuate one of the wounded to a military hospital in Djibouti, approximately 1,000 miles away.

The African Army Army conducted an investigation into the attack, which killed a service member and two Pentagon contractors, but the results of the investigation remained packed at the Pentagon in the last months of the Trump administration and were never approved or made public. Instead of accepting at face value what investigators had concluded, Mr. Austin ordered the Army to appoint a four-star officer outside the African chain of command to review the findings and conclusions, according to a statement that John F. Kirby, Mr Austins’s spokesman, released late Monday. The military appointed Gen. Paul Funk, head of the Training Service and Doctrine Command, to conduct the review. An independent review will provide insight, perspective and added capability to assess the entirety of this tragic event involving the numerous military services and components of the Department of Defense, Mr. Kirby said. The desire of the secretaries is to ensure that there is a thorough examination and consideration of the contributing factors that led to this tragic event and that appropriate measures are taken to reduce the risk of future occurrence, Mr Kirby added. Affected families deserve nothing less. An external review of the African Command investigation may seek to avoid a repeat of the controversial Department of Defense investigation into the 2017 Nigerian attack. This report found widespread problems at all levels of the military counter-terrorism operation, but was focused especially on the actions of the young officers who led the ambush unjustly, so from the point of view of many family members, lawmakers and even Jim Mattis, the defense secretary at the time.

Mr Kirby said in a statement that until the new review was completed, the Pentagon would have no further comment on the African Command investigation or the work of General Funks. We will provide updates to family members affected by this tragic attack and ensure that Congress is properly informed when the review is complete, said Mr. Kirby, who gave no indication of when that might happen. In the January 5, 2020 attack, Shabab fighters killed Dustin Harrison, 47, and Bruce Triplett, 64, two experienced pilots and contractors with L3 Technologies, a Pentagon contractor who helps conduct reconnaissance and reconnaissance missions worldwide. . They were coming by taxi Beechcraft King Air 350 to the Manda Bay runway. Army specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. was in a nearby truck acting as an air traffic controller when he was killed in a subsequent clash. At the time, the deaths meant a grim expansion of the US-led campaign against Shabab, often confined to Somalia but in this case pouring into neighboring Kenya, despite an escalating US air campaign in the region. In his final weeks in office, President Donald J. Trump ordered most of the 700 U.S. troops in Somalia to leave the country, but not outside the region. Most of the forces transferred to nearby Djibouti or Kenya, including Manda Bay, are now tightening security. The Biden administration is conducting a review to determine if it will send any of those troops back to Somalia.

