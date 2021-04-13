Danny Meyer, CEO of the AssociationUnion Square Group Hospitality, spoke with Penn State students and faculty during a conversation near the Zoom Zone on April 8th.

Listed byTimemagazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2015, Meyer is an entrepreneur with a strong success record. He is the author of the Union Square Caf Cookbook and his restaurants have received numerous awards and appear regularly in Zagatguide as among the most popular restaurants in New York City. Some of the restaurants run by his company include Shake Shack, Grammercy Tavern, Blue Smoke and The Modern.

The meeting with Meyer was part of the acasestudy project that focused on Union Square Hospitality Group and its 2020 journey through pandemic months. It was a multi-disciplinary effort with college students enrolled in classrooms in Penn State Lehigh Valley. The disciplines involved in the case study included business, information science, and technology and sociology.

Faculty members who participated in this project were Maung Min (Business), Denise Ogden (Marketing), Jennifer Parker (Sociology), EileenGrodziak (Human Development and Family Studies) and Kermit Burley (Information Technology). The Faculty team collaborated with LauraCruz to design the research project. Cruz is a research professor of Teaching and Learning Scholarships at the Institute of Science and Technology.

A man in a suit

In addition to being CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, Danny Meyer is also a Visiting Professor of Walter J. Conti at the Penn State School of Hospitality Management.

For the conversation, Meyerdes described his management style as bright hospitality management. He believes in servant leadership and building strong teams. In college he graduated in political science and was on his way to becoming a lawyer. While he was about to take the Law School Admission Test, he realized that law was not his passion and instead decided to pursue his itch for food and restaurant management. In 1985, at the age of 27, Danny opened his first restaurant, Union Square Cafe, starting what would become a lifelong career in hospitality. His company will continue to set industry standards in areas such as hiring practices, innovative leadership and corporate responsibility.

Meyer is also a Visiting Professor of Walter J. Conti at the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. He first visited Parkcampus University in September 2013 for his earliest selection and roundtable discussion with students as a Professor of Conti. His company has been recruiting State Pen students for internships and full-time work for many years.

Meyer told the students to pursue their profession and pursue careers that will make them happy. During the conversation, students took turns asking questions. Many questions focused on his enterprise response to the pandemic and his philosophy and leadership style.

One student noticed that Meyer had a lot to do with the COVID-19 hit. According to student Benjamin Heckler, z. Meyer was under a lot of pressure when the pandemic hit a brilliant job to prove himself to be a careful leader.

Last Updated, 12 April 2021