



Danny Meyer, CEO of the AssociationUnion Square Group Hospitality, spoke with Penn State students and faculty during a conversation near the Zoom Zone on April 8th. Listed byTimemagazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2015, Meyer is an entrepreneur with a strong success record. He is the author of the Union Square Caf Cookbook and his restaurants have received numerous awards and appear regularly in Zagatguide as among the most popular restaurants in New York City. Some of the restaurants run by his company include Shake Shack, Grammercy Tavern, Blue Smoke and The Modern. The meeting with Meyer was part of the acasestudy project that focused on Union Square Hospitality Group and its 2020 journey through pandemic months. It was a multi-disciplinary effort with college students enrolled in classrooms in Penn State Lehigh Valley. The disciplines involved in the case study included business, information science, and technology and sociology. Faculty members who participated in this project were Maung Min (Business), Denise Ogden (Marketing), Jennifer Parker (Sociology), EileenGrodziak (Human Development and Family Studies) and Kermit Burley (Information Technology). The Faculty team collaborated with LauraCruz to design the research project. Cruz is a research professor of Teaching and Learning Scholarships at the Institute of Science and Technology. In addition to being CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, Danny Meyer is also a Visiting Professor of Walter J. Conti at the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. For the conversation, Meyerdes described his management style as bright hospitality management. He believes in servant leadership and building strong teams. In college he graduated in political science and was on his way to becoming a lawyer. While he was about to take the Law School Admission Test, he realized that law was not his passion and instead decided to pursue his itch for food and restaurant management. In 1985, at the age of 27, Danny opened his first restaurant, Union Square Cafe, starting what would become a lifelong career in hospitality. His company will continue to set industry standards in areas such as hiring practices, innovative leadership and corporate responsibility. Meyer is also a Visiting Professor of Walter J. Conti at the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. He first visited Parkcampus University in September 2013 for his earliest selection and roundtable discussion with students as a Professor of Conti. His company has been recruiting State Pen students for internships and full-time work for many years. Meyer told the students to pursue their profession and pursue careers that will make them happy. During the conversation, students took turns asking questions. Many questions focused on his enterprise response to the pandemic and his philosophy and leadership style. One student noticed that Meyer had a lot to do with the COVID-19 hit. According to student Benjamin Heckler, z. Meyer was under a lot of pressure when the pandemic hit a brilliant job to prove himself to be a careful leader. Last Updated, 12 April 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos