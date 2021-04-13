Ecuador elects conservative president; Peru places the runoff

The South American nations held Sunday’s election amid tight public health measures amid a pandemic of coronavirus growth that has brought new blockages and worsened a general sense of fatigue. Peru, which also elected a new Congress, announced its highest COVID-19 death toll in just one day as voters headed to the polls.

Former Banker Guillermo Lasso’s victory in Ecuador came after less than half a percent put him ahead of another candidate and allowed him to seek a place in Sunday’s runoff. The result breaks the country years under the so-called Correismo, a move labeled after former President Rafael Correa who ruled Ecuador from 2007 to 2017, grew increasingly authoritarian in the last years of his presidency and was sentenced to prison year passed into a corruption scandal

Correa’s protégé, Andrs Arauz, easily advanced in the race to replace President Lenn Moreno, who chose not to seek re-election. Moreno was also an ally of Correa but turned against him while on duty. In the runoff, Lasso took advantage of resentment towards Correa and his allies, but he will face a strong Correista bloc in congress.

The first step will be to put the economy in order, promote investment and generate employment so that all Ecuadorians do not emigrate, stay in Ecuador and achieve the dreams they want for their families here, Lasso told a news conference. press release on monday.

He said his immigration policy is twofold, protecting Ecuadorians abroad, but at the same time, also acting humanely with Venezuelans who have arrived in Ecuador. … We cannot be so fickle in seeking good treatment for Ecuadorians living abroad and mistreatment of foreigners living in Ecuador; we need to be coherent and seek to work with the United Nations.

Ecuador is among the countries that have seen an influx of Venezuelan immigrants who have left their troubled nation in search of the best opportunities.

Asked about his future international policy, Lasso said he would promote broader multilateralism as a Democrat with a project that seeks the well-being of the Ecuadorian people.

This definition of left and right is a reduction of non-use at the present time, he said.

Election officials have not officially declared him the winner, but Arauz accepted the election on Sunday and at least one head of state has congratulated Lasso on the result.

Economist Nikhil Sanghani wrote with Capital Economics on Monday that the split National Assembly could downgrade some of Lassos’s policies, but that concerns about a shift to interventionist policy under Arauz should give way to relief that left-wing populism did not prevail. .

The more market-friendly Lasso looks set to maintain friendly relations with (the International Monetary Fund) and possibly focus on improving public finances, Sanghani wrote. … Our best guess is that the new government will pursue more moderate fiscal austerity, which would stop the public debt-to-GDP ratio from rising, but in the same way would not push it as expected by the IMF.

The pandemic paralyzed 70% of businesses in Ecuador last year and brought the countries’ unemployment rate to almost 68%. The country was already in an economic slowdown that began in 2015, largely driven by falling oil prices.

Similarly, in Peru, the world’s second-largest copper producer, the economy spiraled when a stalemate of more than 100 days at the start of the pandemic left some 7 million people unemployed. But unlike Ecuador, Sunday’s election did not bring any clarity about the country’s future.

Eighteen presidential hopes turned the election into a popularity contest in which an ultra-conservative candidate even addressed how he suppresses his sexual desires. But no one received more than 50% of the support needed to avoid a June 6 runoff.

Election officials on Monday said leftist Pedro Castillo had 18.9% support, with 90% of ballots processed. He was followed by opposition leader Keiko Fujimori with 13.2%, right-wing economist Hernando de Soto with 11.86% and ultra-conservative businessman Rafael Lpez Aliaga with 11.83%.

The tumultuous presidential race came months after the country’s political chaos reached a new level in November, when three men were president in a single week after one was blamed by Congress on corruption charges and protests forced his successor to resign. in favor of the third.

At the same time, the country has been among the hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 1.6 million cases and over 54,600 deaths as of Sunday.

Castillo, a rural teacher, has proposed rewriting Peru’s constitution and deporting all immigrants living in the country illegally, a move aimed at the Venezuelan wave seeking refuge from the crisis in their home country. It also wants to nationalize the mining, oil and energy fields.

The result could alarm investors.

This result is a surprise and could put Peru’s financial markets in the background, Sanghani wrote. Polls suggest no presidential candidate has received more than 20% of the vote and the winner will face a split congress. There is a danger that the broken political system will hinder Peru’s pandemic response.

Peruvian officials on Sunday said COVID-19 killed 384 people the day before, the highest death toll in a pandemic day.

Hospitals are in condition and sick individuals are dying at home. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign has seen poor progress and sank into a scandal in which wealthy and well-connected people, including a former president, were secretly inoculated in front of everyone else.

All the former Peruvian presidents who have ruled since 1985 have been involved in corruption charges, some imprisoned or arrested in their palaces. One died of suicide before police arrested him.

Fujimori is the daughter of former polarizing President Alberto Fujimori. He is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and murder of 25 people. She has promised to release her father if she wins.

Claudia Navas, a political, social and security risk analyst with global firm Control Risks, said Peruvians generally do not trust politicians, with corruption as a major driver of frustration with the political system. She said the new congress is likely to continue to exercise its power of blame to strengthen its influence and block any initiative that threatens its own power.

Regardless of who wins, we believe the president is unlikely to end his or her term because of the populist-type stance of Congress and the risk of political instability is likely to continue through the administration, Navas said.

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City. Associated Press writer Franklin Briceno contributed to this report from Lima, Peru.