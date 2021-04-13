The Venice Biennale announces the 17th International Architecture Exhibition





ROME: The 17th Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition will be open to the public from May 22nd to November 21st, organizers said on Monday. The exhibition is called How will we live together? and will be in the Giardini, Arsenale and Forte Marghera areas in accordance with COVID-19 prevention measures and rules, they said. He will be curated by Hashim Sarkis, a Lebanese teacher and architect who has been professor and dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at MIT since 2015. Sarkis was named curator of the Venice 2020 Architecture Biennale in 2018, but this edition was canceled due to the pandemic. The exhibition will include 110 participants from 46 countries, with increased representation from Africa, Latin America and Asia. Five countries are participating in the Biennale Architettura 2021 for the first time: Iraq, Azerbaijan, Grenada, Iraq and Uzbekistan. The exhibition program includes pavilions from Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The Saudi Arabian pavilion will be at the Arsenal and is called Accommodation. Its curators are Uzma Rizvi and Murtaza Vali. Hessa Al-Bader, Hussam Dakkak and Basmah Kaki will exhibit their work at the Venice Biennale. “We need a new space contract,” Sarkis told a news conference. In the context of widening political divisions and growing economic inequalities, we urge architects to imagine spaces in which we can live generously together. Architects invited to participate are encouraged to include other professions such as artists, builders and craftsmen, but also politicians, journalists, social scientists and everyday citizens. Biennale Architettura 2021 affirms the vital role of the architect as the cordial caller and custodian of the space contract, Sarkis added. In parallel, the 17th exhibition also highlights that architecture inspires the ways we live together in its material, spatial and cultural specificity. In this regard, we ask participants to highlight those aspects of the main theme that are architecturally unique. The curator said the title of the exhibitions was as much a social and political issue as it was a spatial one. Rapidly changing societal norms, increasing political polarization, climate change, and large global inequalities are making us ask this question more urgently and to varying degrees than before. In parallel, the weakness of the political models proposed today forces us to put space in the first place and perhaps, like Aristotle, to look at how architecture shapes housing for possible models for how we can live together. He said that the 2021 Biennale Architettura was motivated by new types of problems that the world was facing architecture and that it was also inspired by the new activism of young architects and the radical revisions proposed by the architecture profession to take on these challenges. Now more than ever, architects have been called upon to propose alternatives. As artists, we challenge the inaction that comes from uncertainty to ask What if? Finally, as builders they pull from their endless well of optimism. Combining roles in these foggy times can only make our agency stronger and, hopefully, our architecture more beautiful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos