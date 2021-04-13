Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Here is what happened 102 years ago

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which several hundred people were killed on this day in 1919 as a result of indiscriminate firing by colonial forces, ended on Tuesday 102 years ago. The Britishers had banned rallies at the time and to punish civilians for their ‘disobedience’, Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered the army to fire on a crowd of thousands of unarmed Indians who had gathered to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, unaware of the order

Colonial troops entered Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar and blocked the main entrance behind them to make sure no one could escape before opening fire on the crowd for about 10 minutes. Many were thrown into a well in a desperate attempt to save themselves as soldiers threw bullets.

While the official figure released by the British claimed that just over 350 people were killed in the massacre, the Congress party claimed the number was up to 1,000.

The only punishment that Dyer, who was praised for his actions by some in Britain but criticized by others, had to face was his removal from office and denial of promotion. He was also banned from settling in India further.

Amid growing demands for an apology for the massacre, former British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed regret over the incident. She called the incident a “shameful scar” in British Indiana history but did not stop apologizing.

In 2019, more than 100 years after the massacre, British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith visited the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial and paid tribute to those killed.

The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We are sorry for what happened and the suffering caused. I’m pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to further developing a thriving 21st century partnership, Asquith noted in the guest book on the memorial.