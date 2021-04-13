India’s policy on China needs new thinking, experts say

A deep commitment to globalization is good for India’s strength, say the authors of a paper published by the Pune International Center.



The 2020 border crisis has brought India’s relations with China to a crossroads. A new paper, authored by a group of former diplomats, economists and scientists and published by the Pune International Center, outlines the way forward for relations, as in the short term, where India faces a strong asymmetry in power over China. and in the long run, which will decide the fate of the relationship.

Excerpts from an interview with two of the authors, Gautam bambawale, a former diplomat who served as Indian Ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan; AND Ajay Shah, Professor of Business Research, Global Jindal University.

What prompted you to undertake this reassessment of India-China relations?

Gautam Bambawale: Thanks for asking this question. The Chinese military aggression in Ladakh, which began in early May 2020, continues today. Although there has been little detachment of forces in a Ladakh sub-sector, other sub-sectors have not seen this. The starting point for our work is what I might describe as Chinese hostility to India. This has become very, very visible now with what the Chinese have been trying to do through their military aggression in Ladakh, where they have proven military coercion on our borders. This clearly shows the fact that China does not want a balanced relationship with India and that it is happy with an unbalanced, conflicting relationship. This is the starting point for our work.

Now, in the short term, India has a bad hand of letters because of this great asymmetry, which our letter speaks of. So in the short term, the only thing India can do is build balancing coalitions with groups of countries. We suggest that there are three sets of countries with which India can build such balancing coalitions. One is, of course, the major democracies of the world. Second are those countries that are neighbors to China. So a country like Russia, for example, is a very good place to have such a coalition. Lastly, of course, places in India neighborhood like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. There is a group of about 20 countries with which India can build very strong and deep partnerships. And by deep partnerships, we mean partnerships that transcend only government-to-government interaction. For example, with Russia, we need human connections with people, institutional arrangements on a range of issues. In the short term, this is one of the ways that India can maintain not only its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, but also maintain its strategic autonomy. We are arguing that India needs to go beyond narrow definitions of strategic autonomy in the short term.

You point out that in 2047, when India will be in 100 years of Independence, if China grows by 5%, it will be an economy of $ 86 trillion in PPP terms. For the next 26 years, if India is able to grow by 6% we will be by $ 39 trillion, if we grow by 8% we will be by $ 64 trillion, such as the bay. You argue that if India does not solve its internal problems, forget the long-term challenges from China …

Ajay Shah: What we need to do is focus on private investment. It is the heart and soul of economic growth. It is also the heart of our economic ills. We need to go deeper and understand what went wrong. We are told a fable that in 1991, India left socialism and became a market economy. It really is not true. There is a very, very broad and intrusive government apparatus operating across the country, showing firms how to do things. This creates a loss of trust; you say, maybe I should not devote all my resources to building an organization in India. We need to understand why there was a peak investment in 2007 and why we are staying here 14 years later, with slow private investment.

You also take care that India does not go back inside.

Gautam Bambawale: In the long run, it would not be right to go back inside. I do not think current policies are targeting autarky. But that would be absolutely wrong. We need to stay internationally competitive and we need to make our domestic industry internationally competitive.

Ajay Shah: We argue that a deep commitment to globalization is good for India’s strength. This is something that is quite well understood from the experience of the last 100 years. This is the first time in the history of India that we are facing a geo-strategic conflict with a much stronger nation. This has not been the case with Pakistan. In 1962, when India waged a war with China, at that time Chinese GDP was of the order of Indian GDP. We are in a new field. We have never been in this situation before.

Regarding economic relations with China, you argue that we should be guided by realism rather than feeling …

Ajay Shah: China wants to maintain it economically status quo. It is extremely important for India to say that it is not on the table. The good old days of pursuing a deeper economic and trade engagement are not possible as long as the border is under attack. But at the same time, there is a certain hawk perspective in India, where it is thought that now let us close every aspect of engagement with China. We need to pause on that instinct because some of these can be self-destructive. We must put India first. Our focus should be, how do we become strong and should we judge every action by what it does for the prosperity and strength of India. We must remember that the other side is an economy that is five times larger, as many times as we can think of as a hostile move that could hurt China, in practice it could be a simple tree.

We think it has a role to play in thinking carefully and finding that middle ground that plays optimally for India. How to build the strength of India? How can we create conditions in international relations and diplomacy where India is able to attract more partners and reach a coalition that is conducive to India’s objectives? This should be our main objective.