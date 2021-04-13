Stones thrown at Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati





Former Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister Chandrababu Naidu was attacked late Monday after unidentified criminals stoned him in Tirupati. The incident occurred during an election rally organized by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He was campaigning for his party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi for the April 17 by-elections in the Tirupati constituency Lok Sabha. According to the TDP chief, two other party employees were also injured during the incident. Shortly after the attack, the TDP supremacist staged a sit-in protest at the scene and demanded that the Election Commission look into the matter and take action. He also called the attack a political conspiracy while decreeing the lack of security available even for a Z-plus defender like him. “The Election Commission should take a serious look at the incident. If a person like me does not have adequate security, what is the fate of ordinary people,” he asked. Senior police officials spoke to Naidu and asked him to calm down. However, he proceeded to the office of the Tirupati Urban Police Supervisor to present a memorandum. But he was not allowed to enter the office. The additional Supervisor of Police Supraja came out and talked to him. Naidu said his party MPs will file a formal complaint to the New Delhi Election Commission on Tuesday. Meanwhile, YSR Congress leader and State Minister Panchayat Raj PRC Reddy reacted to Naidu, saying the alleged stone-throwing was nothing but a drama to win public sympathy. (With PTI entries) For in-depth, objective and, most importantly, balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos